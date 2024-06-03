Argument ends in murder-suicide in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (AZFamily) — Two roommates are lifeless following an argument that led to a murder-suicide at a north Phoenix house Saturday night time.

Round 11 p.m., Phoenix law enforcement officials have been referred to as to a house close to forty seventh Place and Monte Cristo Avenue, close to Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Street, after a girl reported her boyfriend had been shot. When officers arrived and spoke to the lady, she reported that she heard one other shot come from inside the house.

As police searched the house, they discovered 44-year-old Ryan Liming lifeless from a gunshot wound, and 55-year-old James Quinn lifeless from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

After talking to witnesses and reviewing proof, detectives imagine there was a disagreement between Liming and Quinn earlier within the night. In line with Phoenix PD, Quinn later shot and killed Liming, then turned the gun on himself someday after.

This investigation remains to be ongoing.

