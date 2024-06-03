Video: Travis Kelce Trolled About Taylor Swift Proposal by Undercover Jason Sudeikis | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Patrick Smith/Getty Photographs

Actor Jason Sudeikis wasn’t afraid to ask Travis Kelce the one query that is on the thoughts of followers concerning the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs star and his ongoing relationship with Taylor Swift.

Sudeikis was doing his greatest Chicago superfan impression as a part of a skit in the course of the Huge Slick Movie star Weekend occasion in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri. At one level, he pressed Kelce for when he is “gonna make an trustworthy lady out of her.”

Swift and Kelce first went public with their relationship final September when she confirmed up at a Chiefs sport. She subsequently grew to become a mainstay in Arrowhead Stadium luxurious bins and was available to look at Kansas Metropolis defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Tremendous Bowl LVIII.

As early as January, Web page Six‘s Mara Siegler reported Swift and Kelce might grow to be engaged this summer season.