News
Video: Travis Kelce Trolled About Taylor Swift Proposal by Undercover Jason Sudeikis | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
Patrick Smith/Getty Photographs
Actor Jason Sudeikis wasn’t afraid to ask Travis Kelce the one query that is on the thoughts of followers concerning the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs star and his ongoing relationship with Taylor Swift.
Sudeikis was doing his greatest Chicago superfan impression as a part of a skit in the course of the Huge Slick Movie star Weekend occasion in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri. At one level, he pressed Kelce for when he is “gonna make an trustworthy lady out of her.”
Jason Sudeikis Updates @SudeikisNews
📹 | jason sudeikis, travis kelce and george wendt skecth on the massive slick present tonight!
full video right here 👇 https://t.co/ctKeCdEp8U pic.twitter.com/Lxjfy0nSXO
Jason Sudeikis Updates @SudeikisNews
📹 | jason sudeikis, george wendt and travis kelce for a sketch during tonight’s big slick show pic.twitter.com/01P1qWiYed
Swift and Kelce first went public with their relationship final September when she confirmed up at a Chiefs sport. She subsequently grew to become a mainstay in Arrowhead Stadium luxurious bins and was available to look at Kansas Metropolis defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Tremendous Bowl LVIII.
As early as January, Web page Six‘s Mara Siegler reported Swift and Kelce might grow to be engaged this summer season.
Possibly wedding ceremony bells can be of their future sooner or later. However do not depend on it taking place anytime quickly based mostly on Kelce’s response to Sudeikis’ playful question.
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
Avalanche not stressing about power play heading into Game 4 of Western 2nd Round
-
News4 weeks ago
Why this Massena 6th grader loves illustrating her best friend’s poems
-
News4 weeks ago
Steve Albini: 1962–2024
-
News3 weeks ago
Annual Mother’s Day dinner a joyful tangle of picky eaters, buffets, love | Lifestyles
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge ejected for first time in his career
-
News4 weeks ago
Why Millie Bobby Brown Skipped 2024 Met Gala
-
News4 weeks ago
Jedi heresy on Star Wars Day: Wrong, Yoda was
-
News4 weeks ago
Jeff Daniels Goes Big in Netflix’s ‘A Man in Full’: Interview