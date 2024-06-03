Connect with us

News

Video: Travis Kelce Trolled About Taylor Swift Proposal by Undercover Jason Sudeikis | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Published

4 mins ago

on

By

Video: Travis Kelce Trolled About Taylor Swift Proposal by Undercover Jason Sudeikis | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Patrick Smith/Getty Photographs

Actor Jason Sudeikis wasn’t afraid to ask Travis Kelce the one query that is on the thoughts of followers concerning the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs star and his ongoing relationship with Taylor Swift.

Sudeikis was doing his greatest Chicago superfan impression as a part of a skit in the course of the Huge Slick Movie star Weekend occasion in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri. At one level, he pressed Kelce for when he is “gonna make an trustworthy lady out of her.”

Jason Sudeikis Updates @SudeikisNews

📹 | jason sudeikis, travis kelce and george wendt skecth on the massive slick present tonight!
full video right here 👇 https://t.co/ctKeCdEp8U pic.twitter.com/Lxjfy0nSXO

Jason Sudeikis Updates @SudeikisNews

📹 | jason sudeikis, george wendt and travis kelce for a sketch during tonight’s big slick show pic.twitter.com/01P1qWiYed

Swift and Kelce first went public with their relationship final September when she confirmed up at a Chiefs sport. She subsequently grew to become a mainstay in Arrowhead Stadium luxurious bins and was available to look at Kansas Metropolis defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Tremendous Bowl LVIII.

As early as January, Web page Six‘s Mara Siegler reported Swift and Kelce might grow to be engaged this summer season.

Possibly wedding ceremony bells can be of their future sooner or later. However do not depend on it taking place anytime quickly based mostly on Kelce’s response to Sudeikis’ playful question.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending