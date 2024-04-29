Arsenal 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Apr 28, 2024) Game Analysis

After falling behind 3-0, Tottenham Hotspur closed the hole with two second-half objectives, making certain a nervy finale in Sunday’s North London derby, however Arsenal held on to safe a vital 3-2 victory and keep their push for the Premier League title.

An personal purpose from Spurs’ Pierre-Emile Højbjerg was the primary of Arsenal’s three first-half objectives, with Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz netting the opposite two.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, extra (U.S.)

– Olley: Arsenal shrug off derby stress to ship Man Metropolis title warning

Nevertheless, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya gifted Spurs a purpose on 64 minutes after a dreadfully executed chipped move landed to Cristian Romeo, who discovered the bottom-left nook.

Arsenal had been made to sweat late when Declan Rice fouled Ben Davies, prompting the Video Assistant Referee to award a penalty that was transformed by Son Heung-min within the 87th minute.

However Arsenal held on, shifting them to 80 factors after 35 video games and placing stress on second-place Manchester Metropolis, who beat Nottingham Forest later Sunday.

Liverpool are 4 factors behind Metropolis in third spot, however like Arsenal having performed 35 matches with three video games left.

“I used to be praying on the finish. It was a extremely emotional sport. It is a robust place to return and an incredible staff to play towards. We needed to dig in and endure,” Mikel Arteta, who reached 100 Premier League wins as Arsenal supervisor, advised Sky Sports activities.

Arsenal arrived on the dwelling of their neighbours determined for a win and received the proper begin after quarter-hour when midfielder Hojbjerg headed the ball again into his personal internet from a nook.

Spurs responded, with defender Romero hitting the skin of the put up off a James Maddison cross.

The hosts thought that they had equalised when Micky van de Ven positioned the ball previous keeper David Raya after Pedro Porro’s strike deflected to him, however after a protracted delay the purpose was dominated out by the VAR for offside.

Arsenal prolonged their lead simply earlier than the half hour mark, when a counter-attack was calmly completed by Saka after Spurs’ Dejan Kulusevski slipped within the Arsenal space.

Havertz added the third with a easy header from a nook that eluded the house defence, and the guests had been flying.

It was the primary time Tottenham had fallen behind 3-0 at dwelling to Arsenal since 1959.

Spurs changed Rodrigo Bentancur with Pape Matar Sarr at halftime and scored their first via Romero simply previous the hour after Raya performed the ball straight to him and the Argentina defender discovered the underside nook to raise the house followers.

Spurs had been awarded a penalty after a VAR verify within the 87th minute when Rice kicked Ben Davies simply inside the world because the Arsenal midfielder tried to clear the ball. Son stepped as much as convert the spot kick, organising a nail-biting finale. Spurs piled on the stress however couldn’t breach the Arsenal defence once more.

Tottenham manger Ange Postecoglou was left to rue the errors which have dogged his facet all season.

“They’re [Arsenal] a staff that offers with the small print effectively and we aren’t,” Postecoglou mentioned.