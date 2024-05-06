Arsenal keeps up Premier League title push with 3-0 win over Bournemouth

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal maintained its pursuit of the Premier League title with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth that briefly lifted Mikel Arteta’s staff 4 factors away from second-place Manchester Metropolis on Saturday.

Metropolis diminished the hole again to at least one level by beating Wolverhampton 5-1 later within the day and nonetheless has one other sport in hand.

Bukayo Saka transformed a penalty within the forty fifth minute after a visit on Kai Havertz earlier than Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice added second-half objectives at Emirates Stadium to safe Arsenal’s fourth straight victory within the league.

Arsenal, looking for its first league title since 2004, has two matches nonetheless to play — at Manchester United and residential in opposition to Everton.

Havertz gained the penalty within the forty second minute after working onto a through-ball and rounding Mark Travers, just for the goalkeeper to clip the Germany worldwide’s trailing leg.

Saka made it six from six from the penalty spot this season with what was Arsenal’s sixteenth shot of the match at that time.

Bournemouth got here into the sport extra within the second half however misplaced hope when Rice teed up Trossard, who curled in a low shot from inside the world within the seventieth.

Rice ran onto Gabriel Jesus’ go and scored within the seventh minute of stoppage time to wrap up the win.

At 2-0, Ryan Christie had a objective for Bournemouth disallowed for a push on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya by Dominic Solanke within the buildup, with a VAR examine not altering the choice of the on-field referee.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer