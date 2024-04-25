Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Gunners’ run riot after White and Havertz goals

Arsenal moved three factors away from Liverpool on the high of the Premier League desk with a blistering 5-0 victory over Chelsea on the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s males dominated from the get-go however couldn’t make full use of a primary 45 minutes of managed play regardless of Leandro Trossard’s fourth minute opener. He was fed the ball by Declan Rice then smoked the ball dwelling on the close to put up.

After the break, the Gunners turned up the warmth with Ben White latching onto a deflected shot from Rice and Kai Havertz lifting a positive end over the goalkeeper to place Arsenal clear. Havertz then added a fourth with a guided end to the underside nook earlier than White volleyed a superbly dainty go from Martin Odegaard into the highest nook.

For Chelsea it was an evening to overlook however Arsenal took benefit of enjoying first this week and now Liverpool and Manchester Metropolis should reply in the event that they hope to keep away from dropping factors within the title race.

08:40 , Jamie Braidwood

As a former Arsenal participant, Mikel Arteta may sympathise with Mauricio Pochettino as associates shared the touchline on the Emirates. Arteta was within the Arsenal aspect that misplaced 6-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 2014, as Jose Mourinho took appreciable pleasure in ruining Arsene Wenger’s 1,000th sport in cost by handing out Chelsea’s largest ever win over their London rivals. How occasions change. Now as a supervisor, Arteta admitted he had “all of the sympathy on this planet” for Pochettino after he inflicted Arsenal’s largest ever win over Chelsea. “I’ve been on the opposite aspect as nicely,” Arteta mentioned. “He’s doing an awesome job.”

Arteta recognised Pochettino’s plight and understood the questions that had been about to come back his means as Chelsea collapsed in opposition to the Premier League leaders. After Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester Metropolis dominated out any likelihood of successful silverware in his first marketing campaign in cost, a humiliating evening was a blow for Pochettino’s hopes of qualifying for Europe subsequent season.

The style of it nonetheless felt extra vital than that. Chelsea are ninth and one other defensive catastrophe took their objectives conceded to 57, their most ever in a Premier League season, and with six video games nonetheless to play. Their capitulation was the newest indictment of a squad that’s wanting characters and a recruitment technique that lacks any sense. All of which comes after £1bn spent.

09:09 , Jamie Braidwood

A lot for this being one in all Arsenal’s awkward remaining fixtures, to not point out the thought the title race was over. Chelsea had different plans for all that, exactly as a result of they couldn’t implement any sort of gameplan of their very own. They couldn’t do a lot in any respect.

It signifies that, on an evening when Arsenal went three factors clear on the high with a 5-0 victory that’s possibly Mikel Arteta’s greatest efficiency but, it’s arduous to not discuss Chelsea. Focus will probably be again on Mauricio Pochettino’s future. Focus must be on the broader operating of this membership. This was the humiliation that Chelsea had regarded in peril of struggling for a while. A lot, too, for the gamers stepping up within the absence of an ailing Cole Palmer.

They had been as an alternative simply trodden on by an Arsenal aspect that had been utterly within the temper. It was a type of the place it may have been a lot worse for Chelsea, given the quantity of probabilities that had been missed within the first half alone. Kai Havertz, a participant that Chelsea bought to make means for extra untried youth on this nearly inexplicable recruitment mannequin, loved a signature efficiency of his personal. The German scored twice, as did Ben White, the victory turning into so routine for Arsenal {that a} defender not normally recognized for his ending may amble ahead. Leandro Trossard opened all of it after simply 5 minutes, to make sure the match was barely ever a correct contest in any significant sense.

Tuesday 23 April 2024 22:04 , Mike Jones

“That is Chelsea Soccer Membership, not Cole Palmer Soccer Membership,” Mauricio Pochettino declared on the eve of his aspect’s go to to Arsenal.

A little bit greater than 24 hours later, the sight of Chelsea with out their high scorer and participant of the 12 months was sufficient to ship nearly all of the away followers make the journey again throughout London greater than 20 minutes from the tip of this humiliating, dispiriting, London derby thrashing on the Emirates.

“I don’t need your shirt, I simply need to combat for ours,” a younger boy pleaded within the away finish. Chelsea failed, spectacularly.

Mauricio Pochettino admits Chelsea ‘gave up’ in 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal

08:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Mauricio Pochettino mentioned his Chelsea crew “gave up” throughout their heavy defeat at Arsenal within the Premier League however refused in charge his gamers for the collapse on the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal recorded their biggest-ever victory over rivals Chelsea with a 5-0 thrashing, because the Gunners went three factors clear on the high of the Premier League desk.

It was an embarrassing night for Chelsea, as Kai Havertz scored twice in opposition to his former aspect and Pochettino’s aspect fell aside with out high scorer Cole Palmer.

The defeat raised extra questions round Pochettino’s future on the membership, however the Argentine mentioned the efficiency was a results of his younger crew’s “inconsistency” because it got here simply days after they had been arguably the higher crew in opposition to Manchester Metropolis within the FA Cup semi-finals.

Tuesday 23 April 2024 22:42 , Mike Jones

Rio Ferdinand labelled Chelsea’s efficiency in opposition to Arsenal as ‘males enjoying in opposition to boys’ as Mauricio Pochettino’s aspect slumped to a 5-0 defeat on the Emirates Stadium.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for the hosts after simply 4 minutes earlier than a brace every for Ben White and former Chelsea star Kai Havertz gave the Gunners a cushty win.

Talking on TNT Sports activities after the match, Ferdinand claimed that the Blues had been means off the extent they’ve been hitting in latest weeks.

Chelsea supervisor Mauricio Pochettino talking to TNT Sports activities:

Tuesday 23 April 2024 22:34 , Mike Jones

“I believe we began the sport not so nicely. We concede the objective after which it was troublesome for us to get better from this objective. I believe within the first half we compete after 10, quarter-hour. We couldn’t strategy the sport like we began within the first half and we didn’t compete the best way we wanted to compete after which after they scored the third it was straightforward for Arsenal to manage the sport.

“I believe it’s essential to be medical. Like in opposition to Manchester Metropolis three days in the past, we weren’t medical after which in the present day the identical factor occurred. Troublesome efficiency as a result of it isn’t good to see your crew play like this when you’re imply to have full vitality. After three days if you play a implausible sport in opposition to Manchester Metropolis, in the present day we’re disenchanted with the efficiency.”

Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta talking to TNT Sports activities:

Tuesday 23 April 2024 22:31 , Mike Jones

“It’s a huge London derby and we all know what it means for the followers. We’ll take pleasure in it and relaxation and prepare for the subsequent one.

“What I would really like is that the gamers can handle themselves within the dressing room. You need to go away them some house. They know what they’re enjoying for. That’s what holds the crew collectively. My function is to demand them and likewise in the appropriate moments make them imagine they’ll do it.

“We have now numerous video games developing. Let’s take pleasure in tonight and let’s return to work.”

Response from Leandro Trossard

Tuesday 23 April 2024 22:22 , Mike Jones

“I believe the early objective helped us and after that we performed so nicely. We had numerous probabilities and we turned them into objectives. It’s an awesome evening.

“They are saying clear sheets allow you to win video games. We all know if we rating the objective we will win 1-0. However, clearly, we need to go for extra. As we speak is the right evening. I believe everybody works so nicely and arduous. I’m actually pleased to be right here.

“We will solely do our personal job and that’s successful video games. We’re on monitor now and we are going to attempt to win the remainder of the video games and we are going to see what occurs.”

FT Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 22:16 , Mike Jones

That is Chelsea’s second-biggest high flight defeat in London, after a 6-0 loss at Queens Park Rangers on 31 March, 1986.

Response from Ben White

Tuesday 23 April 2024 22:16 , Mike Jones

”We all know we will rating objectives and in the present day it was a fast sport and it was necessary to place the ball away once we had the possibility.

“It’s not simply the defence retaining the clear sheets, the wingers monitor again as nicely.”

Tuesday 23 April 2024 22:14 , Mike Jones

A lot for this being one in all Arsenal’s awkward remaining fixtures, to not point out the thought the title race was over. Chelsea had different plans for all that, exactly as a result of they couldn’t implement any sort of gameplan of their very own. They couldn’t do a lot in any respect.

It signifies that, on an evening when Arsenal went three factors clear on the high with a 5-0 victory that’s possibly Mikel Arteta’s greatest efficiency but, it’s arduous to not discuss Chelsea. Focus will probably be again on Mauricio Pochettino’s future.

Focus must be on the broader operating of this membership. This was the humiliation that Chelsea had regarded in peril of struggling for a while. A lot, too, for the gamers stepping up within the absence of an ailing Cole Palmer.

Full-time! Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:56 , Mike Jones

90+7 minutes: There goes the whistle. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal go three factors clear on the high of the desk. That was the kind of efficiency that wins league titles.

They’ll nonetheless want some assist however Arsenal are proper within the combine to win the Premier League.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:50 , Mike Jones

90+3 minutes: Arsenal are doing all they’ll to take care of their clear sheet however Chelsea aren’t actually threatening the objective regardless of their management of possession.

Each groups appear to be winding all the way down to the end.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:47 , Mike Jones

90 minutes: There are seven minutes of added time to play! Chelsea received’t be greatest happy about that.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:42 , Mike Jones

85 minutes: Chelsea are having a superb interval on the ball, in all probability as a result of Arsenal fancy some defending for a change. The cross comes into the field from the appropriate however lands straight within the fingers of David Raya.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:41 , Mike Jones

82 minutes: Pochettino has introduced on Thiago Silva to interchange Alfie Gilchrist and Cesare Casadei comes on for Noni Madueke.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:36 , Mike Jones

79 minutes: Chelsea have switched to a again 5 with a contact over 10 minutes to go. Mauricio Pochettino is making an attempt to restrict the injury now.

Each time Chelsea appear to be they’re taking a step ahead they get knocked again.

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:33 , Mike Jones

76 minutes: Chelsea simply need to get off this pitch. Arsenal have blown them away within the second half with 4 extra objectives. That is the kind of efficiency they’ve been placing in all 12 months.

Can the Gunners hold this up and possibly win the league?

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:29 , Mike Jones

73 minutes: Time for some adjustments. Mikel Arteta brings on Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Jorginho and Oleksandr Zinchenko to interchange Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey.

GOAL! Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea (White. 70’)⚽️

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:28 , Mike Jones

70 minutes: Oh my god!

Bukayo Saka sends the ball inside from the appropriate wing and finds Martin Odegaard. He chips the ball excessive as Ben White sweeps into the field.

He volleys the ball throughout objective and mishits it. As a substitute the ball flies into the far high nook!

Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:26 , Mike Jones

68 minutes: Raheem Sterling, who’s simply come on for Chelsea, takes a free kick and sends it straight into the fingers of David Raya.

GOAL! Arsenal 4-0 Chelsea (Havertz, 65’)⚽️

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:22 , Mike Jones

65 minutes: One other one!

Bukayo Saka brings the ball down the appropriate wing earlier than slipping it into Kai Havertz. He lets the ball roll throughout his physique then guides a left-footed effort into the underside nook.

Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:19 , Mike Jones

63 minutes: Shut! Noni Madueke weaves up the pitch and slips an awesome go into the field for Nicolas Jackson. The striker touches the ball previous his marker then sidefoots a shot into the aspect netting.

Nice build-up, poor end.

Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:16 , Mike Jones

60 minutes: An hour performed and the injury has been performed. Arsenal should implode massively if they’re to lose this sport from right here.

Mikel Arteta will probably be happy with what he’s seeing.

GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Chelsea (Havertz, 57’)⚽️

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:14 , Mike Jones

57 minutes: Havertz scores in opposition to his outdated membership!

It is a nice objective. Martin Odegaard delivers an aerial go from the left wing and picks out Kai Havertz on his means into the field. He holds off Marc Cucurella, protects the ball, then lifts it over Dorde Petrovic so as to add a 3rd objective for the Gunners.

Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:12 , Mike Jones

54 minutes: Chelsea have a protracted method to go to get again into this match now. Arsenal are likely to run away with video games after they really feel comfy and assured and that has actually been the case this night.

Because it stands Arsenal are going three factors clear on the high.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea (White, 52’)⚽️

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:09 , Mike Jones

52 minutes: Arsenal knock the nook quick and go it to Declan Rice on the sting of the field. He shoots however his effort is deflected into the trail of Ben White.

White takes a contact and shoots, fizzing the ball into the far backside nook. Arsenal double their lead.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:08 , Mike Jones

51 minutes: Probability! Ben White has the ball on the appropriate aspect of the field and slips it again to Martin Odegaard. He performs a blind reverse go into the penalty space the place Kai Havertz will get by the defence and shoots.

He goes throughout objective however Petrovic drops low and turns the ball behind for a nook.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:06 , Mike Jones

49 minutes: Save! Rice catches Gallagher in possession and pokes the ball to Odegaard. He then slips Rice into the penalty space and the midfielder strikes one from the appropriate aspect of the field.

The shot is drilled low at Petrovic who drops to the bottom and retains it out!

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:04 , Mike Jones

48 minutes: Gallager lifts a free kick into the field for Chelsea however Declan Rice is available ot nod it clear. Chelsea already appear extra optimistic and assured on the ball.

This may very well be a captivating second half if the Blues flip it on.

Second half! Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 21:03 , Mike Jones

Arsenal get the match again underway. Mikel Arteta will probably be hoping his crew can enhance of their objective distinction as they appear to increase their lead on the high of the desk.

HT Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:58 , Mike Jones

There have been 18 photographs in whole over the primary 45 minutes. 13 got here from Arsenal with 5 for Chelsea. The Blues had none or goal whereas solely managed three.

They scored one.

HT Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:54 , Mike Jones

Chelsea named a beginning XI with a median age of under-24 for the seventh time within the Premier League this season, with solely Leeds United in 1999-2000 having extra in a single marketing campaign (10).

HT Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:50 , Mike Jones

Simply Leandro Trossard’s objective separating the edges at half-time. Is there a means again into the match for Chelsea?

Half-time! Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:46 , Mike Jones

45+1 minutes: There’s been just a few bookings from the referee. Marc Cucurella and Alfie Gilchrist are put into the guide and Mikel Arteta is proven a yellow for voicing his displeasure from the sidelines.

The whistle then goes for half-time. Arsenal lead.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:42 , Mike Jones

42 minutes: Probability! Conor Gallagher will get into house on the appropriate wing and swings in a cross. Nicolas Jackson comes bombing into the realm and leaps in direction of the ball.

He takes his eyes off the ball which hits his arm and bobbles in direction of the close to put up. David Raya jumps throughout to push the ball away simply because the whistle goes for handball.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:40 , Mike Jones

39 minutes: Enzo Fernandez lifts a cheeky cross into the penalty space from the within proper. Conor Gallagher sneaks in behind the defenders and nearly has a faucet in.

David Raya comes off his line rapidly and scoops up the ball earlier than Gallagher can attain it.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:36 , Mike Jones

36 minutes: From a brief nook, Martin Odegaard tees up Bukayo Saka. He faucets the ball ahead then laces a shot over the crossbar.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:32 , Mike Jones

33 minutes: Kai Havertz lifts a cross in from the left wing and nearly picks out Bukayo Saka. Marc Cucurella beats the Arsenal ahead within the air and wins a free kick for Chelsea.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:30 , Mike Jones

30 minutes: Half an hour gone on the Emirates. Arsenal have been the extra aggressive aspect however Chelsea have proven a little bit of resistance in the previous couple of minutes.

Ought to they rating this one will solely get extra energetic.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:29 , Mike Jones

27 minutes: Save! Petrovic makes up for his lacklustre try to hold out Trossard’s objective by denying Arsenal a second.

The keeper pulls off a sensational cease to maintain out a Havertz cross that deflects off a defender on the final second. It seems sure to drop into the nook however Petrovic will get throughout and retains it out.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:26 , Mike Jones

25 minutes: Oh my! That’s fantastic from Martin Odegaard who methods three defenders together with his fancy footwork earlier than slotting a teasing go into the six yard field. Bukayo Saka misses the ball nevertheless it comes by to Ben White.

He rolls it off to Thomas Partey whose first time shot will get blocked and cleared.

Woodwork! Nicolas Jackson brings the ball beneath management and takes on William Saliba. He flies into the field and has a go, rattling the close to put up together with his effort.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:22 , Mike Jones

22 minutes: Shut! Arsenal are a distinct class. Declan Rice nicks the ball off Enzo Fernandez deep in Chelsea’s half. He checks to the appropriate and smokes one at objective.

The trouble is an efficient one however the ball continues to rise and flies excessive.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:18 , Mike Jones

19 minutes: A miscued go again to David Raya from Bukayo Saka sends the ball out for a nook. Mykhailo Mudryk is the person tasked with sending it into the penalty space.

His cross will get flicked on and Axel Disasi simply misses the ball for a faucet in on the far put up! That was an in depth one.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:15 , Mike Jones

16 minutes: Ben White wins a nook off Marc Cucurella. It’s the primary one of many sport and Bukayo Saka swings the ball into the penalty space.

Saka’s supply is nodded away by Benoit Badishile however the ball is turned behind for one more set piece.

That is is handed quick earlier than coming to Martin Odegaard who whips in a cross to the far put up. Takehiro Tomiyasu arrives from deep and nods an effort excessive and large.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:13 , Mike Jones

13 minutes: Noni Madueke drives the ball ahead for Chelsea and releases Nicolas Jackson into the ultimate third. The Blues get the ball into Arsenal’s half for a chronic interval however don’t do something with it.

As a substitute it comes again to Badiashile who provides it away beneath strain from Martin Odegaard. Chelsea can’t afford to waste their time on the ball.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:10 , Mike Jones

10 minutes: Nicolas Jackson lunges right into a sort out on Takehiro Tomiyasu and goes over the ball behind touchdown on the defender’s ankle. No punishment comes his means and he’s a fortunate boy.

Shut! Benoit Badiashile provides the ball away to Martin Odegaard who threads Kai Havertz into the field. Havertz has the possibility to shoot however decides to go it throughout to Declan Rice.

Chelsea’s defenders dash again into place and intercept the ball earlier than clearing their traces. It’s all Arsenal now.

Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:08 , Mike Jones

7 minutes: This isn’t the beginning Chelsea would have wished. Arsenal look launched of all strain now and are flying ahead with slick passing and reducing runs.

Bukayo Saka pulls the ball again to Ben White however the hosts lose the ball as Chelsea boot it lengthy.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea (Trossard, 4’)⚽️

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:06 , Mike Jones

4 minutes: No nonsense right here!

Thomas Partey sends the ball throughout to Declan Rice who drives up the pitch. He cuts into the field and strikes Alfie Gilchrist out of the best way earlier than slipping a go over to Leandro Trossard.

Trossard rattles a shot in direction of the close to put up, sends it between Dorde Petrovic’s legs and provides Arsenal the lead!

Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:04 , Mike Jones

3 minutes: Chelsea have simply settled issues down since Benoit Badishile knocked over Kai Havertz. If the Arsenal man wasn’t offside that would simply have been an early penalty awarded for the Gunners.

Issues are slowing heating up however each groups are attempting to claim some management by possession at current.

Kick off! Arsenal 0-0 Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 20:01 , Mike Jones

Chelsea get the ball rolling on the Emirates Stadium. They ship the ball bck to Dorde Petrovic who boots it over to the left aspect of the pitch.

There’s a battle within the air which is received by Arsenal. Ben White then slips a go into Kai Havertz who sprints in behind. He goes down within the field beneath strain and needs a penalty however the offside flag goes up.

Fast begin to this one.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:57 , Mike Jones

Right here come the groups.

The gamers make their means out onto the pitch on the Emirates Stadium. Ought to Chelsea win tonight they’ll transfer up into the European locations, Arsenal will go clear on the high of the desk with a victory.

Kick off is up subsequent…

Pre-match ideas from Mauricio Pochettino

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:55 , Mike Jones

Chelsea supervisor Mauricio Pochettino talking to TNT Sports activities: “It’s a troublesome time. Due to the circumstance by no means assist us to be stable and to be ready on the extent we wished. It’s troublesome to match the historical past of Chelsea.

“We’re a younger crew that must be taught, want to enhance, must know what it means to be skilled.

“[It is important to] not solely to be motivated or to present your greatest if you play in opposition to huge groups. We want time. Time to be higher and improved.”

Pre-match ideas from Mikel Arteta

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:50 , Mike Jones

Arsenal supervisor Mikel Arteta talking to TNT Sports activities: “There is no such thing as a time, no room for complacency. We all know we should be actually good to earn the appropriate to beat this crew and hold preventing.

“After the defeat we had right here in opposition to Villa and the run we had, successful 10 out of 11 we had been nonetheless not high. We have now to maintain preventing.”

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:45 , Mike Jones

Bukayo Saka’s penalty in opposition to Brighton is his solely objective in six league appearances, having scored seven in his earlier six to start out 2024.

(Motion Pictures by way of Reuters)

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:40 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino has by no means received an away league sport in opposition to Arsenal, drawing 4 and shedding three of his seven league visits to the Emirates Stadium with Southampton and Spurs.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:35 , Mike Jones

Leandro Trossard has scored a career-best 9 Premier League objectives this season.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:30 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have conceded 52 league objectives this season, 5 greater than their closing whole in 2022/23 and the Blues have conceded 27 Premier League away objectives this time period, their most after 15 video games on the highway since 1990/91.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:25 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are vying to maintain back-to-back top-flight clear sheets for the primary time since a run of three in January and February 2023, however haven’t recorded a shut-out in any of their final 12 away league matches.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:20 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta’s aspect have saved 15 clear sheets within the league, 5 greater than every other crew.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:15 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are unbeaten in eight Premier League video games with 4 wins and 4 attracts in that run. They’ve scored a minimum of twice in every of their earlier six league outings.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:10 , Mike Jones

The Gunners have received 12 of 16 Premier League dwelling matches this season however may lose consecutive top-flight dwelling fixtures for the primary time in two years.

Arsenal have received 11 of their 13 league video games in 2024 (D1, L1).

Arsenal vs Chelsea crew adjustments

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:06 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have made two adjustments to the aspect who beat Wolves 2-0 on Saturday. Gabriel Jesus and Jakub Kiwior drop to the bench with Thomas Partey and Takehiro Tomiyasu slotting again into the line-up.

Chelsea have made 4 adjustments to the aspect who had been overwhelmed 1-0 by Man Metropolis within the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Malo Gusto, Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva miss out within the defence as Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Alfie Gilchrist are available in. The large information although is that Chelsea as high scorer Cole Palmer misses out with sickness and Mykhailo Mudryk begins in his place.

Arsenal vs Chelsea line-ups

Tuesday 23 April 2024 19:02 , Mike Jones

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🔙 Tomiyasu returns

⚖️ Partey within the center

⚡️ Havertz leads the road Let’s seize the chance, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/aOiWCkh43k — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2024

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gilchrist, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Gallagher, Mudryk, Jackson.

Tuesday 23 April 2024 18:56 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta spoke about Arsenal’s opponents tonight and defined how he feels the Blues have developed over the course of the season.

The Arsenal supervisor mentioned: “They’ve made large enhancements. I believe they should be in a a lot greater place within the league, if you take a look at what they’ve performed and what they’ve produced in video games – they’ve reached a closing, they’ve reached a semi-final, they may have been by.

“I believe what Mauricio is doing is admittedly spectacular, so I’m certain that he’s going to get them there.

“I believe the journey of [us and Chelsea] are very, very completely different. Nothing to check in my view. It’s an enormous admiration for Mauricio as a result of I’ve recognized him since 23 years in the past and I actually want him all the very best.

“He’s an unimaginable supervisor, he’s an enormous chief and he’ll encourage the membership to get what they need to get, that’s for certain.”

Can Chelsea earn European soccer?

Tuesday 23 April 2024 18:50 , Mike Jones

As for Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino’s crew can nonetheless finish the season within the European locations regardless of a topsy-turvy 12 months which has seen them play far under their anticipated ranges.

They’re inside attain of sixth-placed Newcastle United and will draw stage on factors with the Magpies in the event that they win on the Emirates tonight. Not solely that however victory would massively dent the hopes of their London rivals who’re making an attempt to win the league.

A win for Pochettino’s aspect would present that the supervisor is starting to imprint his model onto the younger squad and it could go away Chelsea in a powerful place wanting in direction of subsequent season.

Arsenal preserve hopes of successful Premier Legaue title

Tuesday 23 April 2024 18:44 , Mike Jones

With the season drawing ever nearer to the ending line, Arsenal, Manchester Metropolis and Liverpool are all preventing to win the Premier League title and the Gunners have the possibility to go three factors clear on the high of the desk on Tuesday evening.

A win over Chelsea at Emirates Stadium would take them as much as 77 factors forward of Liverpool’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday and Manchester Metropolis’s journey to Brighton on Thursday.

With a north London derby in opposition to Tottenham on the horizon, Mikel Arteta will know that his crew can not afford any slip ups this night in the event that they hope to take care of their title problem.

The whole lot it’s essential to know forward of tonight’s match

Tuesday 23 April 2024 18:38 , Mike Jones

Arsenal returned to the highest of the Premier League following their 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, and can tackle a Chelsea aspect making an attempt to interrupt into the European locations this season.

The Gunners sit high of the desk, albeit solely on objective distinction to Liverpool, whereas favourites and defending champions Manchester Metropolis have a sport in hand, and they’ll need to construct on that slim lead in opposition to Chelsea on Tuesday.

In opposition to Wolves within the late kick off on Saturday, Arsenal dominated the sport with out ever taking full management, and the objectives got here at a superb time, whereas Chelsea will probably be ruing one other missed alternative this season, after they missed key probabilities and had been unable to achieve the FA Cup closing.

It was Chelsea’s second Wembley defeat this season, after shedding within the Carabao Cup closing to Liverpool, and ensures Mauricio Pochettino will end his first season in cost at Stamford Bridge with out silverware.

Right here’s every thing it’s essential to know in regards to the Premier League match:

Tuesday 23 April 2024 18:30 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have threatened to carry prison prices in opposition to anybody discovered to have racially abused Nicolas Jackson within the aftermath of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester Metropolis.

In an announcement they mentioned: “Chelsea Soccer Membership is disgusted by the racial abuse directed in direction of Nicolas Jackson by way of social media, following Saturday night’s sport.

“There is no such thing as a place in society for any type of discrimination and we function a zero-tolerance strategy to any incident of this nature.

“The membership will help any prison prosecutions and take the strongest potential motion, together with bans, in opposition to any particular person who’s discovered to be a season ticket holder or member.”

Tuesday 23 April 2024 18:22 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have threatened to carry prison prices in opposition to anybody discovered to have racially abused Nicolas Jackson within the aftermath of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester Metropolis.

The 22-year-old striker missed quite a few probabilities at Wembley as his aspect bowed out of the cup with a 1-0 defeat and was subsequently the goal of abuse on social media.

The racist feedback had been left on an Instagram put up he had made following final week’s victory over Everton, through which he scored his tenth objective of the season.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 18:15 , Mike Jones

Cole Palmer has scored 20 league objectives this season, with 10 coming in his final 5 appearances.

Solely three Chelsea gamers have ever scored extra in a single Premier League marketing campaign – Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 18:07 , Mike Jones

Because the begin of final season, Bukayo Saka has been concerned in additional London derby objectives within the Premier League than every other participant (17 – 8 objectives, 9 assists).

Martin Odegaard says Wolves victory is ‘huge’ for Arsenal

Tuesday 23 April 2024 18:00 , Mike Jones

Arsenal captain and midfielder, Martin Odegaard, says that the 2-0 victory over Wolves was ‘huge’ for the membership after a tricky week which noticed them slip up within the Premier League and lose to Bayern Munich within the Champions League.

Writing within the matchday programme forward of this night’s conflict with Chelsea, Odegaard mentioned: “The outcome at Wolves on Saturday was huge for us – we needed to reply after the earlier two matches.

“It was actually robust for us after the Aston Villa and Bayern video games. The defeat within the league, then going to Germany and going out of the Champions League was robust. We had been all actually down and actually disenchanted after that, and it took numerous vitality from everybody, and numerous dedication, to get ourselves again up.“We had been all down after getting back from Germany, however we knew that going into the Wolves sport on Sunday we might return on high with a win, in order that was a large motivation for us.

“We wished to strike again, to make an announcement that we’re nonetheless right here – that drove us on. We did brilliantly to try this as a result of Wolves is a troublesome place to get a outcome.

“To go away once more, extra travelling, and a fast turnaround – it was a tricky problem however we could be very pleased with how we did it and the outcome we received on Saturday.”

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 17:52 , Mike Jones

Arsenal misplaced their first night kick-off in opposition to Chelsea within the Premier League means again in March 1993. Since then they’re unbeaten in 11 such video games in opposition to the Blues with 4 wins and 7 attracts.

The Gunners have received the final three in a row.

Tuesday 23 April 2024 17:45 , Mike Jones

A torrid week ends with Arsenal high of the desk. There are worse locations to be and so they may very well be 4 factors forward of Manchester Metropolis earlier than the champions play once more. If the eventual verdict is that the final seven days prices Arsenal the Premier League in addition to the Champions League, not one of the injury was performed at Molineux.

The footballing cliché is that it’s the kind of win champions safe, an away win that was floor out in forgettable trend; the likelier state of affairs could also be that they find yourself as runners-up once more. But if a response was required after the defeats to Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, Mikel Arteta received one: not a lot within the high quality of the efficiency however in the best way Arsenal confirmed the resolve to avert solutions their season is in meltdown.

Arsenal vs Chelsea early crew information

Tuesday 23 April 2024 17:37 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are one of many extra lucky Premier League sides in relation to accidents and are solely anticipated to be with out Jurrien Timber, who sustained a critical knee damage on his debut in August.

Chelsea had been dealt a blow within the construct as much as the sport, with the information that Cole Palmer may not be obtainable in opposition to Mikel Arteta’s aspect.

Christopher Nkunku is nearing a comeback, however the sport in opposition to Arsenal would possibly come too quickly, with Robert Sanchez and Levi Colwill additionally near full health. Nonetheless, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are on the long-term damage listing.

How one can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 17:30 , Mike Jones

Arsenal vs Chelsea kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 23 April 2024 on the Emirates Stadium.

The match will probably be proven dwell within the UK on TNT Sports activities 1, with protection beginning at 7pm BST. Subscribers can watch the match dwell by way of the Discovery+ app and web site. You should buy a TNT Sports activities subscription by way of discovery+ right here, for under £30.99 per 30 days.

For those who’re travelling overseas and need to watch main sporting occasions, you would possibly want a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is right here to assist and contains offers on VPNs available in the market. Viewers utilizing a VPN must be sure that they adjust to any native laws the place they’re, and likewise with the phrases of their service supplier.

We might earn fee from a number of the hyperlinks on this article, however we by no means permit this to affect our content material. This income helps to fund journalism throughout The Unbiased.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 17:23 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are in peril of shedding back-to-back Premier League away video games versus Arsenal for the primary time since a run of three defeats at Highbury from 2001 to 2003.

Arsenal appear the extra composed of the 2 groups however Chelsea been on the tip of some exceptional wins this season and so they may very well be set to affect the title race this night.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 17:16 , Mike Jones

Chelsea’s solely win within the final 9 conferences between the groups in all competitions was a 2-0 victory on the Emirates Stadium in August 2021.

Can Mauricio Pochettino mastermind one other win this night?

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 17:09 , Mike Jones

Arsenal final misplaced consecutive league video games on the Emirates Stadium in April 2022, and final did so with out scoring in November 2020.

Their 2-0 loss at dwelling to Aston Villa and couple of weekends in the past was a shock to the system however the Gunners will probably be hoping to shift their mindset and get again on a successful run this night.

Tuesday 23 April 2024 17:02 , Mike Jones

Between Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke wrestling over a penalty and the Senegalese’s semi-final misses at Wembley, there was truly some respite for Chelsea final week.

The prospect of their discards successful the Champions League had began to loom massive; till one in all them, Mateo Kovacic, missed his spot kick in Manchester Metropolis’s shootout defeat to Actual Madrid on the identical evening, with Jorginho and Kai Havertz beginning, Arsenal made a tame exit to Bayern Munich.

A day earlier, Chelsea’s Champions League-winning captain Cesar Azpilicueta had been taken off at half-time in Atletico Madrid’s loss to Borussia Dortmund; if Kepa Arrizabalaga goes on to win the competitors for a second time, it’s going to a minimum of be in its place once more. There may be nothing too chastening for Chelsea there.

Extra from Poch on Jackson

Tuesday 23 April 2024 16:54 , Mike Jones

“That is regular, he’s younger,” the Chelsea supervisor continued on his evaluation over Nicolas Jackson’s season up to now. “He must take care of the strain of enjoying for Chelsea with all the brand new issues which have occurred.

“He has elevated his social media followers – earlier than it was not an excessive amount of and now within the Premier League it has elevated and it’s the way you take care of this case.

“It’s so necessary for him to adapt and to assimilate to all the brand new stimulation from the skin. We cannot decide an finish product – he’s probably a tremendous striker and step-by-step he’s getting higher and higher.

“The primary season is at all times troublesome for all of the gamers, much more so when you’re a striker and it’s essential to carry out and rating objectives – and everybody expects you to attain a objective with each single contact.

“I’ve mentioned earlier than, if we would like the gamers to match the icon gamers right here like (Didier) Drogba, if we evaluate, at all times he’s going to lose. If we cut up the historical past of the membership with the efficiency of the crew and Jackson, I believe he’s doing implausible.

“He’s going to have all help as a result of even when doesn’t rating, he’s preventing for the membership, preventing for his teammates and the crew, producing probabilities of himself alone.

“He’s going to be higher subsequent season for certain, little doubt about that, and he must hold going.”

Pochettino believes Jackson has earned persistence

Tuesday 23 April 2024 16:47 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino has reiterated his belief in Chelsea ahead Nicolas Jackson. The Senegal worldwide arrived from Villarreal in the summertime and has featured often within the Premier League this marketing campaign.

He has scored 10 top-flight objectives and and has built-in himself into Pochettino’s squad.

“Soccer is a dynamic system and it’s essential to adapt to the circumstances. The circumstances are a younger striker arrived from Spain after which completely different offensive gamers, like Christopher Nkunku or Armando Broja, weren’t obtainable in a means that might permit him to relaxation.

“That’s why it’s unfair to not give him the reward or credit score for the trouble that he has been making. He was additionally concerned within the Africa Cup of Nations and I believe he has been doing a implausible job for the crew.

“We’re going to give him all of the help for him to be sooner or later calmer in entrance of objective and to extend the share of scoring objectives.”

Pochettino’s Palmer replace

Tuesday 23 April 2024 16:40 , Mike Jones

Cole Palmer is prone to miss tonight’s match in opposition to Arsenal however Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says the membership will assess whether or not he may probably make a final minute restoration from sickness.

“We have to assess [Tuesday],” mentioned Pochettino of Palmer’s probabilities. “As we speak, no, I don’t imagine he could be concerned. Even when he will probably be good tomorrow, he will not be in a situation to play.

“With and with out him, we imagine that we will win. A very powerful factor is the collective. After all he’s an necessary a part of the crew. He’s doing implausible for us. However we’ve loads of gamers that may carry out and do the job.”

Tuesday 23 April 2024 16:32 , Mike Jones

The Premier League is heading for a basic title race, with Manchester Metropolis, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a three-way battle because the season enters the run-in.

A “painful” week within the Champions League and Europa League noticed the Premier League’s high three groups all crash out of European competitors on the quarter-final stage, as consideration returns to the title race as soon as once more.

It comes as each Liverpool and Arsenal slipped up at dwelling final weekend to go away champions Metropolis main the best way with six video games to go. Pep Guardiola’s aspect are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row – a feat that has by no means been achieved within the historical past of English soccer, and the title is now of their fingers.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 16:25 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have received 5 of their final eight Premier League London derby matches, with two attracts and one defeat in that run. They’d beforehand received simply one in all their final 10 (three attracts, six defeats).

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 16:18 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino has by no means received a Premier League away sport in opposition to Arsenal, drawing 4 and shedding three of his seven league visits to the Emirates Stadium with Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tuesday 23 April 2024 16:10 , Mike Jones

The Premier League issued an announcement on X, previously referred to as Twitter, saying: “The Premier League was extraordinarily disenchanted to learn the feedback made by Nottingham Forest on social media yesterday, following its match in opposition to Everton.

“We be aware The FA has confirmed it will likely be investigating the membership’s assertion. It’s by no means acceptable to improperly query the integrity of match officers, and the character of those feedback imply the Premier League may also be investigating the matter in relation to the League’s Guidelines.”

Tuesday 23 April 2024 16:03 , Mike Jones

The Premier League was “extraordinarily disenchanted” by feedback Nottingham Forest made on social media demanding the audio of three VAR choices they imagine went in opposition to them within the defeat to Everton be launched to the general public,

The membership additionally known as for a change in how referees are chosen after three penalty incidents, all involving Everton’s Ashley Younger, had been checked and cleared by the video assistant referee through the fixture at Goodison Park.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 15:55 , Mike Jones

The Gunners have misplaced simply one in all their final eight Premier League video games in opposition to Chelsea (received 5, misplaced two).

Their present four-game unbeaten run is their longest in opposition to the Blues within the league since a 19-game streak between 1995 and 2005.

Arteta happy with Wolves outcome

Tuesday 23 April 2024 15:48 , Mike Jones

Arsenal moved to the highest of the Premier League once more on the weekend with a cushty 2-0 over Wolves and the supervisor was impressed with the best way his crew performed.

The Gunners had been knocked out of Europe final week by Bayern Munich and responded in model with Arteta saying: “It was actually good, I actually favored the efficiency, the outcome, the clear sheet but in addition the best way individually and a crew they confirmed they nonetheless have a step ahead to make.

“We realised we need to be concerned in huge competitions, preventing for the Champions League, preventing for the Premier League, the extent it requires, we’ve to do one thing particular. You need to have that like to compete.”

Tuesday 23 April 2024 15:41 , Mike Jones

“It’s not about us, Pep or myself, it’s in regards to the well-being of the gamers,” Arteta mentioned when talking about how bust the schedule is turning into for groups which are additionally competing in European competitions.

“Particularly when you’re competing in European competitors, every thing must be competed in the identical means.”

He added: “You can’t have a crew that hasn’t performed for seven days or three days earlier than and has extra restoration time and you need to play within the Premier League or the FA Cup.

“It isn’t proper. For those who take a look at it any angle it’s not proper. If you wish to defend and also you at all times speak in regards to the gamers and the protagonists, let’s defend them and take into consideration them and do every thing we will to present them the utmost time to allow them to get better and so they can preserve the present they placed on each week.

“We stayed in Munich, I believe we had two hours sleep, get up and we began to speak about Wolves to begin with after which perceive what we needed to do to win the sport.

“The boys had been unbelievable. You take a look at the quantity of video games we’ve performed in the previous couple of weeks, the kind of video games we’ve performed and the perspective and the best way they’ve run in the present day is high.”

Tuesday 23 April 2024 15:34 , Mike Jones

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta stood in unison with Manchester Metropolis counterpart Pep Guardiola in condemning the fixture schedule.

Guardiola mentioned it was “unacceptable” that his aspect needed to play an FA Cup semi-final lower than 72 hours after being in motion within the Champions League on Wednesday evening as they beat Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday tea-time.

The Gunners’ plight was arguably worse as they had been additionally in Europe on Wednesday evening however needed to journey again from Germany on Thursday following their Champions League exit to Bayern Munich.

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Tuesday 23 April 2024 15:27 , Mike Jones

Chelsea misplaced this fixture 3-1 final season with Martin Odegaard scoring twice and Gabriel Jesus additionally on track because the Gunners triumphed on the Emirates.

Nonetheless, the Blues haven’t misplaced consecutive Premier League away video games in opposition to Arsenal since a run of three between December 2001 and October 2003.

Tuesday 23 April 2024 15:20 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta sought the opinion of Mauricio Pochettino earlier than leaving Manchester Metropolis as Pep Guardiola’s assistant to turn into supervisor of Arsenal.

“Once I needed to decide I requested him and defined the scenario and he gave me some recommendation and he was wanted,” Arteta mentioned.

“I love what he’s performed in his profession and he’s somebody I’ve regarded to as a result of he was impactful to me in crucial stage of my profession. As a job mannequin I can’t choose anybody higher.

“He doesn’t want to assist me about ways. The very best affect he has had on me is the best way he speaks about his life, his professionalism, his household and who he was as a determine within the dressing room and the eagerness and love he has for the sport.

“That for me is crucial issues which I learnt from him.”

Arteta on Pochettino’s affect

Tuesday 23 April 2024 15:12 , Mike Jones

When requested how influential Mauricio Pochettino was for Mikel Arteta when he was knowledgeable participant, the Gunners supervisor had nothing however reward replying: “He’s probably the most. I used to be 17 or 18 in Paris with no expertise in skilled soccer.

“He doesn’t like me saying it however to me he was like a father, he took me beneath his arm, he gave me unimaginable recommendation and guarded me, he impressed me and I discovered a lot in our two years collectively.”

(Arsenal FC by way of Getty Pictures)

Tuesday 23 April 2024 15:04 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta mentioned Mauricio Pochettino was “like a father” to him in his early enjoying days forward of their assembly in Arsenal’s conflict in opposition to Chelsea within the Premier League.

Arteta performed alongside the Chelsea boss at Paris Saint-Germain earlier than their rise as coaches in Europe’s high divisions.

The Arsenal supervisor talked up the affect Pochettino had on him as a participant, admitting he was impressed by the Argentinian as a youngster.

Arsenal vs Chelsea match officers

Tuesday 23 April 2024 14:56 , Mike Jones

Simon Hooper will officiate tonight’s sport, which will probably be his twenty second Premier League match this season.

His final involvement in an Arsenal sport was in a 2-1 win away to Nottingham Forest in January, one in all 4 wins they’ve claimed within the six matches he has been appointed to.

In the meantime Chelsea have misplaced each occasions he has overseen them this time period – a 2-0 dwelling loss to Brentford and a 4-1 reverse at Newcastle when he despatched off Reece James.

Match officers:

Referee: Simon HooperAssistants: Adrian Holmes and Simon LongFourth official: Graham ScottVAR: Peter BankesAssistant VAR: Simon Bennett

Pochettino addresses Cole Palmer’s potential absence

Tuesday 23 April 2024 14:49 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino has bigged up Chelsea’s probabilities of beating Arsenal this night with or with out Cole Palmer who’s a doubt for the sport.

“With or with out Cole we at all times imagine we will win,” mentioned Pochettino, “A very powerful factor is the crew and the collective. He is a vital a part of the crew and is doing implausible for us, however we’re Chelsea and we’ve loads of gamers that may carry out and do the job.

“It’s a good problem in case Palmer shouldn’t be obtainable. It’s a superb problem for the teammates. If I’m a teammate of Cole Palmer in his place or an analogous place, I’m going to be motivated to go there tomorrow and present that is Chelsea Soccer Membership, not Cole Palmer Soccer Membership.”

Arteta on Chelsea’s enhancements

Tuesday 23 April 2024 14:42 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta spoke about Arsenal’s opponents tonight and defined how he feels the Blues have developed over the course of the season.

The Arsenal supervisor mentioned: “They’ve made large enhancements. I believe they should be in a a lot greater place within the league, if you take a look at what they’ve performed and what they’ve produced in video games – they’ve reached a closing, they’ve reached a semi-final, they may have been by.

“I believe what Mauricio is doing is admittedly spectacular, so I’m certain that he’s going to get them there.

“I believe the journey of [us and Chelsea] are very, very completely different. Nothing to check in my view. It’s an enormous admiration for Mauricio as a result of I’ve recognized him since 23 years in the past and I actually want him all the very best.

“He’s an unimaginable supervisor, he’s an enormous chief and he’ll encourage the membership to get what they need to get, that’s for certain.”

