Arsenal vs. Everton prediction, odds, time: 2024 English Premier League picks, best bets for May 19

Groups seeking to shut out the English Premier League season on a excessive be aware meet when the Arsenal Gunners tackle the Everton Toffees on Championship Sunday. The Gunners (27-5-5), second on the desk behind Manchester Metropolis, need to earn three factors and hope Manchester Metropolis will both lose or draw to allow them to lay declare to their first championship since 2003-2004. The Toffees (13-9-15), fifteenth on the desk with 40 factors after being deducted a number of factors as a result of infractions, need to end on a six-match unbeaten streak. Arsenal have received 4 of the previous 5 head-to-head matches with Everton, together with their final assembly, a 1-0 win on Sept. 17, 2023.

The match from Emirates Stadium in London, England, kicks off at 11 a.m. ET. Arsenal are the -700 favorites (threat $700 to win $100) within the newest Arsenal vs. Everton odds, with Everton at +1600. A draw is priced at +700 and the over/underneath for complete objectives scored is 3.5. Earlier than locking in any Everton vs. Arsenal picks, you might want to see what confirmed SportsLine soccer insider Jon “Buckets” Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge data of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, he has coated the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and way more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a revenue of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 document within the Premier League for a $3,463 revenue. Anybody who follows him is approach up.

Now, Eimer has damaged down Arsenal vs. Everton from each angle and revealed his picks and English Premier League predictions. Listed below are the betting traces and developments for Everton vs. Arsenal:

Arsenal vs. Everton cash line: Arsenal -700, Draw +700, Everton +1600

Arsenal vs. Everton over/underneath: 3.5 objectives

Arsenal vs. Everton unfold: Arsenal -2.5 (+115)

Arsenal: The Gunners have a league-best purpose differential of plus-61 in Premier League motion this season

Everton: The Toffees have scored 39 objectives in league play in 2023-2024, second-worst among the many 20 groups

Why you need to again Arsenal

Ahead Leandro Trossard has been a scoring machine since April 6. Over the previous seven matches, he has registered 5 objectives. In final Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester United, he scored a purpose on only one shot. He scored a purpose on 4 photographs, with one on the right track in s 3-0 win over AFC Bournemouth on Might 4. In 33 appearances, together with 17 begins, he has registered 12 objectives and one help on 57 photographs, together with 21 on the right track.

Midfielder Martin Odegaard, a 25-year-old from Norway, has been dependable on offense as effectively. In 34 video games, all begins, he has recorded eight objectives and 9 assists on 75 photographs, together with 22 on the right track. Within the 5-0 win over Chelsea on April 23, he registered a pair of assists. He scored a purpose in a 2-0 win in opposition to the Wolverhampton Wanderers on April 20. In that sport, he took 5 photographs with one on the right track. See which staff to choose right here.

Why you need to again Everton

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is among the many Toffees’ main scorers. In 31 matches, all begins, he has scored seven objectives and added two assists on 44 photographs, together with 20 on web. In Saturday’s win over Sheffield United, he registered the lone purpose after taking 4 photographs, together with three on the right track. He had an help in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on April 21.

An alternative choice on offense is ahead Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The 27-year-old has scored seven objectives and added two assists in 31 appearances, together with 25 begins. He has been crimson sizzling of late, scoring three objectives and including an help over the previous 5 matches. Within the Might 11 win over Sheffield, he posted an help. He had objectives in a 1-1 draw with Luton City and in wins over Liverpool (2-0) and Burnley (1-0). See which staff to choose right here.

Eimer has damaged down the match from each potential angle and is leaning Over on the full.

