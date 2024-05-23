Asher HaVon wins Season 25 with Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire and John Legend made it to the homestretch of “The Voice,” however the Queen of Nation Music discovered herself within the winner’s circle.

Group Reba singer Asher HaVon was topped the winner of Season 25 through the NBC singing competitors’s two-hour finale Tuesday night time. Bryan Olesen of Group Legend was declared second runner-up after HaVon’s teammate Josh Sanders.

Following his “Voice” triumph, an emotional HaVon was joined by McEntire onstage, the place the 2 embraced underneath a cascade of crimson and white confetti.

“Thanks for giving me such a protected place to be my genuine self,” HaVon advised McEntire moments earlier than his win. “Thanks for making me imagine in myself, and I promise you I’ll by no means allow you to down.”

Earlier within the night time, HaVon and McEntire took the stage collectively for an uplifting duet of “On My Personal” by Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald.

Want a break? Play the USA TODAY Every day Crossword Puzzle.

“I’ve seen you develop. I’ve seen you alter, not (in) any means of your persona or your expertise, however in your happiness,” McEntire advised HaVon. “I do know you’ve had such a good time right here on ‘The Voice’ and all people has had a beautiful time with you, particularly me.”

John Legend calls Asher HaVon ‘one of the best vocalist’ on ‘The Voice’

On Monday, HaVon made his bid for finale glory with mesmerizing performances of “Final Dance” by Donna Summer time and Whitney Houston’s “I Will At all times Love You.”

The 31-year-old acquired into the groove and dazzled together with his gospel-inflected efficiency of the Summer time disco basic, with Legend suggesting HaVon has discovered his musical area of interest.

“I actually imagine you are one of the best vocalist on this competitors,” Legend mentioned. “Possibly this can be a lane that you must take into account. … A number of the greatest artists in disco and home had been gospel-trained and have that voice. It fit your needs like a glove.”

How did ‘The Voice’ High 5 rank in finale?