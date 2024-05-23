Who Won ‘The Voice’ Season 25?

Meet your new “The Voice” winner.

Host Carson Daly kicked off the two-night Season 25 finale on Monday, Could 20, with the ultimate 5 contestants delivering a number of the finest and emotional performances this season.

Going into the finale, coaches Reba McEntire, duo Dan + Shay and John Legend had contestants competing for the successful title. Probability the Rapper was additionally a coach this season however didn’t have a singer within the finale.

The finalists had been Workforce Reba’s Asher Havon and Josh Sanders, Workforce Dan + Shay’s Karen Waldrup and Workforce Legend’s Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen.

Throughout night time one, Season 25 mega mentor Keith City and the U.S. Military Discipline Band carried out.

Throughout the Could 21 finale, The Black Keys, Jelly Roll, Kate Hudson, Lainey Wilson, Muni Lengthy, Thomas Rhett and Season 23 winner Gina Miles took the stage.

John Legend, Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, Probability The Rapper, Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay on “The Voice” Season 25 finale. NBC / Tyler Golden/NBC

“The Voice” additionally celebrated 25 seasons with particular digital appearances by Kelly Clarkson, CeeLo Inexperienced, Niall Horan, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

See the two-part recap and winner under.

What occurred throughout ‘The Voice’ Season 24 finale Half 1?

Throughout the Could 20 episode, every contestant carried out two songs. See what every individual sang, under.

Workforce Legend’s Nathan Chester sang “It’s Your Factor” by The Isley Brothers and “A Music for You” by Donny Hathaway

Workforce Reba’s Josh Sanders sang “Go Relaxation Excessive on That Mountain” by Vince Gill and “Boots On” by Randy Houser

Workforce Reba’s Asher Havon sang “Final Dance” by Donna Summer time and “I Will All the time Love You” by Whitney Houston

Workforce Legend’s Bryan Olesen sang “Stunning Issues” by Benson Boone and “Freedom! ‘90” by George Michael

Workforce Dan + Shay’s Karen Waldrup sang “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts and “I am Alright: by Jo Dee Messina

Nathan Chester, Josh Sanders, Karen Waldrup, Asher HaVon and Bryan Olesen on Half Considered one of Season 25 “The Voice” finale. NBC / Griffin Nagel/NBC

What occurred throughout ‘The Voice’ Season 25 finale Half 2?

Within the Could 21 finale, the contestants returned to the stage and this time with their coaches.

Dan + Shay and Waldrup sang “You Look Good” by Girl A

Legend and Oleson sang “Feeling Good” by Joe Bonamassa

McEntire and Sanders sang “Again to God” by Randy Houser

McEntire and HaVon sang “On My Personal” by Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald

Legend and Chester sang “When A Man Loves a Girl” by Percy Sledge

Who was ‘The Voice’ Season 25 winner?

After the two-night finale, on Could 21, “The Voice” Season 25 winner was Asher Havon.

This was a win for Workforce Reba.

Season 25 “The Voice” finale Asher HaVon. NBC / Tyler Golden/NBC

Workforce Reba’s Josh Sanders got here in second, whereas Workforce Legend’s Bryan Olesen got here in third.

In fourth was Workforce Legend’s Nathan Chester, whereas Workforce Dan + Shay’s Karen Waldrup got here in fifth place.

Who’re the coaches for ‘The Voice’ Season 26?

The coaches for Season 26 of “The Voice” shall be returning stars Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. They are going to be joined by new coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.

The rapper was beforehand a mega mentor in Season 20, whereas Bublé was an advisor to Blake Shelton’s staff in Season Three.