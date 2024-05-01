Barcelona 4-2 Valencia (Apr 29, 2024) Game Analysis

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick within the second half to assist his facet battle again to say a hard-fought 4-2 win on Monday over guests Valencia, who have been main 2-1 once they have been diminished to 10 males simply earlier than the break.

With 5 video games remaining, Barca moved again to second in LaLiga on 73 factors as they leapfrogged shock package deal Girona, who’re third with 71.

– Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, extra (U.S.)

These two groups will meet in a Catalonia derby on Saturday which may resolve a top-two LaLiga end and a spot within the Spanish Tremendous Cup.

Barcelona’s win postponed for a few weeks Actual Madrid’s nearly inevitable LaLiga title celebrations as Carlo Ancelotti’s facet sit atop the standings on 84 factors.

Valencia keep eighth on 47 factors, two factors behind Actual Betis and 4 off Actual Sociedad within the battle for a European qualifying spot.

In Barca’s first sport since boss Xavi Hernandez stated he was reversing his determination to step down on the finish of the season, they struggled on a moist floor after heavy rain turned the match right into a frantic tussle marked by goalkeeping errors.

The guests wasted a sitter from close-range by Peter Federico early after which allowed Fermín López to go residence from a Raphinha cross to place Barca in entrance after 22 minutes.

However Valencia’s Hugo Duro struck within the twenty seventh, making the most of an error by keeper Marc-André ter Stegen who tried to chip a clearance from the sting of the field however as an alternative gifted the ball for the striker to equalise into the empty internet.

One other mistake by Barca’s defence 11 minutes later noticed Ronald Araújo bundle over Federico and Pepelu transformed the penalty to present the guests the lead.

Nevertheless, Valencia have been quickly right down to 10 males when keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili dealt with as he raced exterior his space simply earlier than the break and was proven a crimson card because the final man.

He failed to regulate a again move and stopped the ball together with his arm to cease Lamine Yamal operating by on the empty objective.

Barca piled on the stress after halftime and Valencia crumbled, with Lewandowski scoring with two headers from corners within the forty ninth and 82nd earlier than netting a free-kick in added time.

“It wasn’t straightforward… Within the first half we did not have a lot area,” Poland striker Lewandowski advised DAZN. “However the necessary factor is that we’re Barca and we all know that, though we conceded two targets, we will rating three and 4 targets.

“We knew we needed to play with endurance within the second half. We’re good now and we’ve got to consider Girona.”

Lewandowski is now fourth-top scorer in LaLiga on 16 targets, one behind Actual Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth and three off Girona’s Artem Dovbyk.

“I’m actually blissful for Robert [Lewandowski] as a result of he’s a spectacular participant who works terribly exhausting,” Xavi stated.

“He’s the staff’s objective scorer. He’s an instance within the dressing room, a frontrunner by way of how he works. He exhibits need, character, braveness…That is why he has scored a hat-trick right this moment. I’m very blissful for him.”