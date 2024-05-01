News
Billie Eilish November 10 & 11, 2024
Apr 29, 2024
Following the information of her extremely anticipated third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, set for launch on Could 17 [pre-order/add/save HERE], Billie Eilish has introduced area dates, produced by Stay Nation, for her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. Beginning in September 2024, Eilish will embark on her North American leg of the tour which runs by way of to the top of December 2024. The tour will proceed in Australia beginning February 2025 forward of her European, U.Okay., and Eire area dates beginning in April till late July. For a full record of tour dates, see beneath or go to billieeilish.com
Tickets for BILLIE EILISH: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR shall be out there beginning with the American Specific® Presale starting Tuesday, April 30, with further presales operating all through the week. Any remaining tickets shall be out there through the normal on-sale beginning Friday, Could 3 on billieeilish.com. On-sale begin instances range by market, test native listings for extra data.
American Specific® Card Members should buy tickets earlier than most people starting Tuesday, April 30 (whereas provides final) – this is among the many leisure advantages American Specific Card Members can entry. Presale begin + finish instances will range by market, test your native listings at billieeilish.com for extra data.
SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS
Billie Eilish will proceed her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB on this tour, constructing on the success of earlier efforts, which resulted in over $1 million donated to environmental, greenhouse gasoline discount, and local weather justice initiatives, greater than 150,000 fan actions, and rather more. Sustainability efforts on this tour will embrace lowering greenhouse gasoline air pollution, reducing single-use plastic waste, supporting local weather motion, and updating concession choices to advertise and encourage plant-based meals choices with Help+Feed.
TICKETS
Consistent with her dedication to creating a distinction within the environmental impacts of her music and touring, a portion of the proceeds from ticket gross sales in North America will go to REVERB and its ongoing effort to assist assist organizations throughout the nation addressing the impacts of meals insecurity and the local weather disaster.
ECO-VILLAGE
The Billie Eilish REVERB Eco-Villages shall be arrange at 2 places in the primary concourse of each present the place followers can participate within the tour’s sustainability efforts, join with nonprofits, and take significant motion for folks and the planet.
SUPPORT+FEED
For collective motion on the intersection of local weather and meals, Help+Feed shall be launching a 360 marketing campaign all through the tour. Following the success in 2022, Help+Feed will provide an expanded model of the Help+Feed Pledge inspiring followers to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days with digital components and neighborhood activations. Followers can even have the chance to take part in Plant-based Meals Drives in a number of cities alongside the tour to boost consciousness and collect meals to distribute to native communities.
TRANSPORT
Followers are inspired to hitch the trouble to make the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR extra sustainable. The place attainable, take public transportation and carpool to and from the exhibits to assist cut back greenhouse gasoline air pollution and encourage extra public transportation choices. Followers will obtain data by way of electronic mail about public transportation choices earlier than the present.
VENUES
Venue companions are additionally serving to to minimize the environmental footprint of the tour. Along with efforts to lower waste by way of lowering or eliminating single-use plastics and diverting landfill waste with compost and recycling, venues shall be providing plant-based meals choices in any respect exhibits.
FAN PARTICIPATION
Deliver an empty reusable water bottle or donate for a customized RockNRefill Nalgene bottle to replenish on the free water refill stations situated at every venue. The RockNRefill bottles and refill stations are situated on the Eco-Villages in the primary concourse in any respect exhibits. Struggle quick style by choosing thrifted, upcycled, or borrowed garments as an alternative of shopping for new clothes to put on to exhibits.
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR – NORTH AMERICA*
Solar Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron
Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Area
Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Area
Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Financial institution Area
Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Middle
Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Area
Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Middle
Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Backyard
Solar Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Area
Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Sq. Backyard
Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Sq. Backyard
Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Sq. Backyard
Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Area
Solar Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Area
Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Area
Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Financial institution Middle
Solar Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Vitality Middle
Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Vitality Middle
Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Middle
Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Middle
Sat Nov 16 – Kansas Metropolis, MO – T-Cell Middle
Solar Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Well being Middle Omaha
Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Area
Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Area
Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Area
Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Local weather Pledge Area
Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Local weather Pledge Area
Solar Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Middle
Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Middle at San Jose
Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Middle at San Jose
Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Area
Solar Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Discussion board
Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Discussion board
Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Discussion board
