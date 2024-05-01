Billie Eilish November 10 & 11, 2024

Following the information of her extremely anticipated third studio album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, set for launch on Could 17 [pre-order/add/save HERE], Billie Eilish has introduced area dates, produced by Stay Nation, for her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR. Beginning in September 2024, Eilish will embark on her North American leg of the tour which runs by way of to the top of December 2024. The tour will proceed in Australia beginning February 2025 forward of her European, U.Okay., and Eire area dates beginning in April till late July. For a full record of tour dates, see beneath or go to billieeilish.com

Tickets for BILLIE EILISH: HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR shall be out there beginning with the American Specific® Presale starting Tuesday, April 30, with further presales operating all through the week. Any remaining tickets shall be out there through the normal on-sale beginning Friday, Could 3 on billieeilish.com. On-sale begin instances range by market, test native listings for extra data.

American Specific® Card Members should buy tickets earlier than most people starting Tuesday, April 30 (whereas provides final) – this is among the many leisure advantages American Specific Card Members can entry. Presale begin + finish instances will range by market, test your native listings at billieeilish.com for extra data.

SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS

Billie Eilish will proceed her long-standing partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB on this tour, constructing on the success of earlier efforts, which resulted in over $1 million donated to environmental, greenhouse gasoline discount, and local weather justice initiatives, greater than 150,000 fan actions, and rather more. Sustainability efforts on this tour will embrace lowering greenhouse gasoline air pollution, reducing single-use plastic waste, supporting local weather motion, and updating concession choices to advertise and encourage plant-based meals choices with Help+Feed.

TICKETS

Consistent with her dedication to creating a distinction within the environmental impacts of her music and touring, a portion of the proceeds from ticket gross sales in North America will go to REVERB and its ongoing effort to assist assist organizations throughout the nation addressing the impacts of meals insecurity and the local weather disaster.

ECO-VILLAGE

The Billie Eilish REVERB Eco-Villages shall be arrange at 2 places in the primary concourse of each present the place followers can participate within the tour’s sustainability efforts, join with nonprofits, and take significant motion for folks and the planet.

SUPPORT+FEED

For collective motion on the intersection of local weather and meals, Help+Feed shall be launching a 360 marketing campaign all through the tour. Following the success in 2022, Help+Feed will provide an expanded model of the Help+Feed Pledge inspiring followers to eat one plant-based meal a day for 30 days with digital components and neighborhood activations. Followers can even have the chance to take part in Plant-based Meals Drives in a number of cities alongside the tour to boost consciousness and collect meals to distribute to native communities.

TRANSPORT

Followers are inspired to hitch the trouble to make the HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR extra sustainable. The place attainable, take public transportation and carpool to and from the exhibits to assist cut back greenhouse gasoline air pollution and encourage extra public transportation choices. Followers will obtain data by way of electronic mail about public transportation choices earlier than the present.

VENUES

Venue companions are additionally serving to to minimize the environmental footprint of the tour. Along with efforts to lower waste by way of lowering or eliminating single-use plastics and diverting landfill waste with compost and recycling, venues shall be providing plant-based meals choices in any respect exhibits.

FAN PARTICIPATION

Deliver an empty reusable water bottle or donate for a customized RockNRefill Nalgene bottle to replenish on the free water refill stations situated at every venue. The RockNRefill bottles and refill stations are situated on the Eco-Villages in the primary concourse in any respect exhibits. Struggle quick style by choosing thrifted, upcycled, or borrowed garments as an alternative of shopping for new clothes to put on to exhibits.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR – NORTH AMERICA*

Solar Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Area

Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Area

Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Financial institution Area

Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Middle

Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Area

Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Middle

Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Backyard

Solar Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Area

Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Sq. Backyard

Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Sq. Backyard

Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Sq. Backyard

Sat Nov 02 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Area

Solar Nov 03 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Area

Wed Nov 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Area

Fri Nov 08 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Financial institution Middle

Solar Nov 10 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Vitality Middle

Mon Nov 11 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Vitality Middle

Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Middle

Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Middle

Sat Nov 16 – Kansas Metropolis, MO – T-Cell Middle

Solar Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Well being Middle Omaha

Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Area

Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Area

Tue Dec 03 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Area

Thu Dec 05 – Seattle, WA – Local weather Pledge Area

Fri Dec 06 – Seattle, WA – Local weather Pledge Area

Solar Dec 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Middle

Tue Dec 10 – San Jose, CA – SAP Middle at San Jose

Wed Dec 11 – San Jose, CA – SAP Middle at San Jose

Fri Dec 13 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Area

Solar Dec 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Discussion board

Mon Dec 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Discussion board

Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Discussion board