Barcelona back in second in La Liga after win over Real Sociedad
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona moved above Girona into second place within the Spanish league after beating Actual Sociedad 2-0 on Monday.
Sheraldo Becker had the ball within the internet halfway by the primary half for Sociedad however the purpose was disallowed for offside.
Barcelona, although, step by step took management with Raphinha hitting the woodwork after 38 minutes and Lamine Yamal breaking the impasse two minutes later.
Ilkay Gündogan broke ahead and slipped a cross ball to Yamal who made no mistake from 15 yards out. It was the 16-year-old’s fifth purpose of the league season.
“It was an vital recreation to get well second place,” Yamal stated. “Actual began effectively and we took a little bit of time to search out ourselves. However we received higher little by little.”
Raphina accomplished the scoring from the penalty spot three minutes into stoppage time after Álvaro Odriozola was adjudged to have dealt with within the field.
The consequence pushed Barcelona to at least one level greater than Girona.
Actual Sociedad was seventh, a degree behind Actual Betis.
