Barcelona 2-0 Real Sociedad (May 13, 2024) Game Analysis

Barcelona reclaimed second place in LaLiga with a 2-0 house win over Actual Sociedad on Monday courtesy of a Lamine Yamal first-half strike and a late Raphinha penalty.

Xavi Hernandez’s aspect leapfrogged Girona to maneuver on to 76 factors, one away from their Catalan rivals who dropped factors in Friday’s 2-2 draw at Alaves.

Actual Madrid have already secured the league title, sitting on 90 factors with three video games left.

“There’s nonetheless a protracted strategy to go. It will likely be a battle to the top. Girona are very sturdy,” Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez advised Movistar.

“It is in our palms now. I believe the crew is superb. Three precious factors. We had some errors within the first half. Within the second half I believe we might have completed it off earlier.”

Yamal put Barcelona forward within the fortieth minute when he coolly slotted house from Ilkay Gundogan’s cross after a fast breakaway for his fifth LaLiga objective this season.

Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring a objective towards Actual Sociedad in LaLiga.

“It was an vital sport to regain second place and we’ve got to attempt to make it a nine-point week,” the 16-year-old Yamal mentioned referring to the upcoming video games.

“Actual did very properly within the first half however then we have been capable of enhance. There was good feeling in the entire crew.”

Raphinha’s penalty in stoppage time sealed victory for the hosts after a VAR evaluation for handball, leaving the Basque aspect in seventh place with 54 factors, one behind Actual Betis within the final Europa League spot.

“Actual at all times make it troublesome for us. They’re at all times very organised, aggressive, you do not create hazard for them,” Xavi advised reporters. “It is an vital victory for us. We performed sport on the whole.”