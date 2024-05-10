Bayer Leverkusen set European record with 49th straight match without defeat, advance to Europa League final

Bayer Leverkusen’s have now gone 49 matches and not using a defeat, drawing AS Roma 2-2 on Thursday within the Europa League semifinal second leg. Down 2-0, Xabi Alonso’s males managed to attain two objectives late to attract the match to surpass Benfica’s report from 1963-1965 and maintain the mark for the longest unbeaten streak in Europe within the post-World Warfare II period. The German aspect superior 4-2 on mixture and can face Atalanta on Could 22.

In true Leverkusen trend, they had been in a position to overturn two early Roma penalties for Josip Stanisic to attain the equalizer within the 97th minute of play. Xabi Alonso’s males have taken on all challenges of their path already successful the Bundesliga. Now, they will additionally add each the Europa League and German Cup to their honors as they search to turn out to be the primary staff ever to go undefeated for a full season whereas additionally collaborating in European competitors.

Nicknamed ‘Neverkusen’ as a consequence of not successful a Bundesliga title of their 120-year historical past earlier than this season regardless of ending as runners-up 5 instances, it is now shifting to a brand new nickname, ‘Neverlusen’. In late-game conditions, they have been in a position to flip matches round time and time once more.

From the eightieth minute onward, Leverkusen have outscored their opponents 32-5 in all competitions and when it will get right down to stoppage time, issues get even higher for Alonso’s males. After the ninetieth minute, Leverkusen have outscored their opponents 14-0, turning 5 matches into victories and one other three into attracts. Of their 49-match unbeaten streak, they’ve gained 40 of the video games.

That is already up there as among the finest seasons in European soccer historical past however with an invincible treble on the road, they will accomplish one thing that has by no means been executed earlier than. With Alonso already on board to proceed teaching the staff subsequent season regardless of curiosity from elsewhere, this story is not executed being written as they may now face Bochum and Augsburg within the Bundesliga, Kaiserslautern within the DFB Pokal and Atalanta within the Europa League closing. The end is in sight.

Undefeated this season, Leverkusen haven’t misplaced since they fell to Bouchum on Could 27, 2023.