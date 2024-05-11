Bayer Leverkusen ‘want, deserve more’ after record night

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso mentioned his group deserve all three titles obtainable to them this season after they certified for the Europa League remaining by overcoming AS Roma on Thursday.

Moreover, added the Spanish coach, his group had the look of group that wished extra from an already historic season.

Leverkusen, the Bundesliga champions who’ve additionally reached the Might 25 German Cup remaining, performed their forty ninth match with out defeat in all competitions, surpassing Benfica’s long-standing European file set from 1963 to 1965.

They achieved the milestone after a late comeback from two targets all the way down to safe a 2-2 draw at residence to Roma, securing their spot within the Might 22 remaining in Dublin by 4-2 on mixture.

“We’ll play two finals in per week because of this,” Alonso mentioned. “We confirmed nice character in the present day after their second objective. I seemed my gamers within the eye afterwards and noticed that they wished extra.

“We nonetheless have the possibility to win three titles. And my boys deserve all three titles.”

Leverkusen had a slice of luck as Roma defender Gianluca Mancini deflected the ball into his personal internet within the 82nd minute.

Substitute Josip Stanisic then scored the equaliser simply earlier than the ultimate whistle to ship Leverkusen into the file books and mentioned it was among the many largest moments of his profession.

Bayer Leverkusen supervisor Xabi Alonso, left, celebrates with gamers after reaching the Europa League remaining. Getty Photos

“Undoubtedly one among them. We knew what was at stake, we actually wished to get to the ultimate and I believe you can see that over 90 minutes in the present day,” mentioned Croatia worldwide Stanisic.

“I do not suppose we might have cared ultimately if we misplaced and nonetheless progressed as a result of we actually wished to get to the ultimate, nevertheless it’s even nicer this fashion.”

Workforce captain Granit Xhaka, who scored an outstanding objective in Leverkusen’s runaway win over Eintracht Frankfurt to assist push the unbeaten streak to 48 on Sunday, described the sensation after the sport as one thing extra than simply emotional.

“It is pure goosebumps!” Xhaka informed German tv RTL. “You dream of an environment like this. You dream of video games like this. As a child, you need to be in these video games after which while you equalize simply earlier than the tip and get to the ultimate, it is unimaginable.”

For Roma, the possibility to make it right into a second straight Europa League remaining after final season’s defeat by Sevilla on penalties slipped away within the dying minutes of the match.

“While you handle to get it again from 2-0 down and go near the miracle, realizing no one has ever overwhelmed them this season, it hurts to see us concede a objective like that. It hurts,” Roma supervisor Daniele De Rossi informed Sky Sports activities Italia.

Info from Reuters and The Related Press was used on this story.