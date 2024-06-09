Body believed to be missing TV presenter Michael Mosley found on Greek island

ATHENS — The physique of lacking British TV presenter Michael Mosley was discovered on a Greek island Sunday morning after a days-long search, his household stated.

A police spokesman, who spoke on situation of anonymity due to an ongoing investigation, stated a physique was discovered on a rocky coast by a personal boat and that formal identification was pending.

Mosley’s spouse stated in an announcement that her husband took the fallacious route on a hike and collapsed in a spot the place his physique couldn’t simply be seen. Mosley went lacking on the island of Symi on Wednesday afternoon.

“Michael was an adventurous man, it’s a part of what made him so particular,” Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley stated. “It’s devastating to have misplaced Michael, my fantastic, humorous, form and good husband. We had an extremely fortunate life collectively. We cherished one another very a lot and had been so joyful collectively.”

She thanked the individuals of the island of Symi, who she stated labored tirelessly to search out him.

“A few of these individuals on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, labored from daybreak until nightfall unasked,” she stated. “My household and I’ve been vastly comforted by the outpouring of affection from individuals from around the globe. It’s clear that Michael meant an enormous quantity to so a lot of you.”

Lefteris Papakalodoukas, the island’s mayor, instructed The Related Press he was on the boat with members of the media representatives after they noticed a physique some 20 meters above the Agia Marina seashore. “We zoomed with the cameras and noticed it was him,” he stated.

The mayor stated that Mosley appeared to have fallen down a steep, rocky slope, stopping towards a fence and mendacity face-up with a couple of rocks on prime of it.

As law enforcement officials had been retrieving Mosley’s physique, one fell on the slope and needed to be carried away on a stretcher, native media reported. The physique will likely be taken to the close by island of Rhodes for post-mortem.

Mosley, 67, was well-known in Britain for his common appearances on tv and radio and his column within the Each day Mail newspaper. He was recognized outdoors the U.Ok. for his 2013 guide “The Quick Food regimen,” which he co-authored with journalist Mimi Spencer. The guide proposed the so-called “5:2 food plan,” which promised to assist individuals shed extra pounds shortly by minimizing their calorie consumption two days per week whereas consuming healthily on the opposite 5.

He subsequently launched a fast weight reduction program and made quite a lot of movies about food plan and train.

Mosley typically pushed his physique to excessive lengths to see the results of his diets and likewise lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the BBC documentary “Infested! Dwelling With Parasites.”

Mosley had 4 kids together with his spouse Clare Bailey Mosley, who can be a health care provider, creator and well being columnist.

___

Brian Melley contributed to this report from London.