Boxer and MMA fighter Francis Ngannou’s 15-month-old son Kobe dies | Boxing News

‘Too quickly to go away however but he’s gone,’ Ngannou wrote in a social media submit annoucing his son’s demise.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s 15-month-old son Kobe has died, the boxer stated in a social media submit.

Ngannou, 37, posted a black and white photograph along with his son late on Monday and wrote, “Too quickly to go away however but he’s gone. My little boy, my mate, my accomplice Kobe was energetic and pleasure.”

“Now, he’s laying with out life. I shouted his identify time and again however he’s not responding.

“I used to be my greatest self subsequent to him and now I’ve no clue of who I’m. Life is so unfair to hit us the place it hurts probably the most,” Ngannou added.

After leaving the UFC, the French Cameroonian fighter switched to skilled boxing.

Ngannou was knocked out by Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia final month, his second heavyweight defeat since switching from MMA.

Ngannou had pushed world champion Tyson Fury throughout a controversial factors defeat in his first skilled boxing match in Saudi Arabia final October.

A couple of hours earlier than revealing Kobe’s demise, Ngannou had posted on X, regardless of his son: “What’s the aim of life if what we’re preventing tooth and nail to get away from is what lastly hit us the toughest?

“Why is life so unfair and cruel?”

The combat world reacted with messages of condolence.

“I’m so sorry to listen to of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your loved ones presently,” wrote fellow UFC fighter Conor McGregor on X.

The fighter’s supervisor, Marquel Martin, posted: “Please respect @francis_ngannou and his household throughout this traumatic time. I together with thousands and thousands (of) others will probably be praying for his or her power.”

Veteran ring announcer Michael Buffer stated on social media: “All the world of sports activities and past stand crushed and painfully supportive with Francis presently.

“Please know that thousands and thousands of us embrace little Kobe with our prayers.”