Disney Debuts First Teaser Trailer for ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Disney unveiled a primary have a look at Mufasa: The Lion King, the brand new movie coming to theaters December 20 that explores the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pleasure Lands.

Introduced this morning is an all-star roster of expertise bringing new and fan-favorite characters to life — plus, celebrated award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda is writing the movie’s songs produced by Mark Mancina and Miranda, with further music and performances by Lebo M.

“Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the unbelievable music crew on ‘The Lion Guard,’ and so many musical contributors over time. The Lion King has an unbelievable musical legacy with music from a number of the best songwriters round, and I’m humbled and proud to be part of it. It’s been a pleasure working alongside Barry Jenkins to convey Mufasa’s story to life, and we are able to’t await audiences to expertise this movie in theaters,” Miranda stated.

Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to younger lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Informed in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, misplaced and alone till he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka — the inheritor to a royal bloodline. The possibility assembly units in movement an expansive journey of a unprecedented group of misfits looking for their future — their bonds might be examined as they work collectively to evade a threatening and lethal foe.

New and returning solid members have been referred to as on to lend their voices to the movie:

Aaron Pierre as Mufasa

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a shiny future who accepts Mufasa into his household as a brother

Tiffany Boone as Sarabi

Kagiso Lediga as Younger Rafiki

Preston Nyman as Zazu

Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with massive plans for his delight

Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mom, Eshe

Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi

Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mom, Afia

Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego

John Kani as Rafiki

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

Billy Eichner as Timon

Donald Glover as Simba

Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala

And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

Further casting consists of Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis and Dominique Jennings.

Mixing live-action filmmaking strategies with photoreal computer-generated imagery, Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and govt produced by Peter Tobyansen.