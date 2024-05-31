Connect with us

News

BREAKING: Pollack Rejects Student-Led Divestment, Ceasefire Referendum

Published

17 mins ago

on

By

BREAKING: Pollack Rejects Student-Led Divestment, Ceasefire Referendum
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Following the student-led referendum held in April, President Pollack formally disapproved of its calls for in a public assertion despatched on Thursday. 

The referendum requested college students to reply to two questions: whether or not the College ought to name for a direct ceasefire in Gaza and divest from weapons producers “supporting the continuing conflict in Gaza.” A majority of pupil voters selected “sure” to reply each questions by a 2:1 ratio, the place 46.77 p.c of Cornell undergraduate college students participated. 

Though the Cornell President is required to supply a written response to the referendum inside 30 days, Pollack despatched out her formal assertion in 38. 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending