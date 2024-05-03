“Bricken for Chicken” promotion will run during entirety of Philadelphia 76ers’ home games for rest of playoffs

Sixers followers breathe sigh of reduction after time beyond regulation win in Sport 5 towards New York

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chick-fil-A’s “Bricken for Hen” promotion will run in the course of the entirety of Philadelphia 76ers’ residence video games for the rest of the NBA playoffs, the workforce introduced forward of Sport 6 vs. the New York Knicks.

“We skilled firsthand this season how ‘Bricken for Hen’ has elevated the gameday expertise, bringing a excessive stage of power to not solely the 76ers followers, but additionally the workforce,” Chick-fil-A proprietor/operator Sam Class stated in an announcement. “We wish to assist do our half in making tomorrow night time’s sport one of the best Philly ambiance doable. By extending the promotion for your entire sport, we hope to create a real residence court docket benefit.”

Often, the “Bricken for Hen” promotion is just in impact in the course of the second half of Sixers’ residence video games, however on Thursday night time, it is going to be modified with the hopes of making a home-court benefit for Philly after Knicks followers took over the Wells Fargo Middle for Sport 4.

The day after an opposing participant misses two straight free throws, Sixers followers can obtain free hen nuggets by way of the Chick-fil-A app at shops within the Higher Philadelphia space. The variety of nuggets can vary from a 5-count, 8-count or 12-count.

The supply is offered to all followers out there, no matter whether or not they attend the sport or watch at residence.

If the Sixers can beat the Knicks in seven video games, the promotion would even be in impact for the second-round sequence towards both the Indiana Pacers or Milwaukee Bucks.

The Sixers try to verify the Wells Fargo Middle is as loud as doable after Knicks followers over the group for Sport 4 on Sunday.

Sixers homeowners and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin even purchased greater than 2,000 tickets for followers forward of the sport.

