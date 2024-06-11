British TV’s Dr Michael Mosley likely died of natural causes, police say | News

A autopsy dominated out foul play within the dying of Mosley, who went lacking on the Greek island Symi final week.

An preliminary examination has decided that British tv presenter Michael Mosley, whose physique was discovered on the Greek island Symi, seemingly died of pure causes.

The 67-year-old’s physique was discovered on Sunday, 5 days after he had gone lacking whereas on a stroll.

Mosley’s physique was transferred to a state-run hospital on the close by island of Rhodes, the place an preliminary autopsy examination on Monday concluded that he succumbed to pure causes.

Coroner Despina Nathena informed Greece’s public channel, ERT, that Mosley’s passing didn’t seem to have been the results of a felony act. Nathena couldn’t “decide the precise reason behind dying” due to the delay find his physique.

Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou informed the British broadcaster BBC that the preliminary autopsy discovered no accidents on Mosley’s physique that would have led to fatality.

Following a four-day search, Mosley’s physique was discovered close to the underside of a steep slope, mendacity face up.

As law enforcement officials had been on website, one fell on the slope and needed to be carried away on a stretcher, native media reported.

Mosley’s spouse mentioned her husband took the fallacious route on a hike and collapsed simply in need of reaching a marina in a spot the place his physique couldn’t simply be seen.

Symi Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas informed ERT that the island was baking below “unbearable warmth” and the realm the place Mosley was final sighted was “troublesome as a result of it’s very rocky”.

Mosley is finest recognized for a string of British tv programmes, together with the BBC collection Belief Me, I’m a Physician and quite a few documentaries about eating regimen and train, together with the Channel 4 present Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fats?.

Mosley, who studied drugs in London, additionally made radio appearances and was a columnist within the Each day Mail newspaper.