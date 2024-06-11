Post-mortem finds presenter died of natural causes, police say

1 day in the past By Nikos Papanikolaou , Kathryn Armstrong , BBC Information

PA Media The physique of Dr Mosley was discovered near Agia Marina seaside on the Greek island of Symi

An preliminary autopsy examination on the physique of Dr Michael Mosley has concluded he died of pure causes, the BBC has been instructed. The TV presenter’s stays had been present in a rocky space on the Greek island of Symi on Sunday – 4 days after he went lacking whereas on vacation. Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou instructed the BBC that the preliminary autopsy discovered no accidents on his physique that might have brought about his demise. Dr Mosley’s time of demise was round 16:00 (14:00 BST) on Wednesday, the day he went lacking. The 67-year-old father-of-four was reported lacking after he set off for a stroll from Agios Nikolaos seaside – close to the place he was staying on the northeast facet of the island – at about 13:30 native time (11:30 BST) on Wednesday. Dr Mosley’s spouse, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, raised the alarm when her husband didn’t return.

Mapped: Dr Michael Mosley’s last actions on the Greek island of Symi

Greek authorities carried out an in depth seek for Dr Mosley amid excessive temperatures, deploying cops, firefighters, divers and a helicopter. The supervisor of a bar on Agia Marina seaside – northwards alongside the coast from Dr Mosley’s place to begin – discovered his physique after the island’s mayor “noticed one thing” by the fence of the bar and alerted workers, PA information company reported. Police mentioned the preliminary conclusion that Dr Mosley died of pure causes was primarily based on the place his physique was present in, in addition to a scarcity of accidents. Separate toxicology and histology experiences have now been ordered. The BBC has seen CCTV footage, taken close to the Agia Marina seaside bar, that seems to point out Dr Mosley disappear from view as he slowly makes his method down a hillside near the place his physique was later discovered. He then collapses out of view behind a wall. Dr Bailey Mosley mentioned on Sunday that her household was “taking consolation within the reality” that her husband “so very practically made it” to security. “He did an unbelievable climb, took the mistaken route and collapsed the place he couldn’t be simply seen by the in depth search workforce,” she mentioned in a press release.

BBC reporter signifies space the place a physique was discovered

Dr Bailey Mosley additionally paid tribute to her “fantastic, humorous, type and sensible” husband after the “devastating” information his physique had been discovered. “We had an extremely fortunate life collectively,” Dr Bailey Mosley mentioned. “We liked one another very a lot and had been so completely happy collectively.” The previous deputy chief of the Labour Celebration, Lord Tom Watson, was amongst these to pay recent tributes to Dr Mosley on Monday. “He definitely modified my life. He gave me the concept that I wasn’t damaged,” Mr Watson, who mentioned in 2018 that he had “reversed” his kind 2 diabetes by weight loss plan and train, instructed the BBC Radio 4’s At this time programme.

Dr Mosley studied medication in London and certified as a physician, and for the final twenty years was working as a presenter, documentary maker, journalist and writer. He was recognized for his TV programmes together with Belief Me, I am a Physician, and BBC Radio 4’s Simply One Factor podcast. He additionally wrote a column for the Day by day Mail. Mr Mosley had been an advocate for intermittent fasting diets, together with by the 5:2 weight loss plan and The Quick 800 weight loss plan. Dr Saleyha Ahsan, who co-presented Belief Me, I’m a Physician with Dr Mosley, instructed the BBC’s Breakfast programme she was initially “terrified” to tackle the function however that he “put me relaxed virtually instantly”. She added: “That actually personable, accessible character [that] comes throughout on tv, that’s precisely how he was in actual life. “He did unbelievable issues for medication and for public well being in a method that I believe few others have.”

ITV/Shutterstock Dr Mosley was appeared on reveals together with Blood and Guts: A Historical past of Surgical procedure and Belief Me, I am a Physician