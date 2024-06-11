News
Post-mortem finds presenter died of natural causes, police say
By Nikos Papanikolaou, Kathryn Armstrong, BBC Information
An preliminary autopsy examination on the physique of Dr Michael Mosley has concluded he died of pure causes, the BBC has been instructed.
The TV presenter’s stays had been present in a rocky space on the Greek island of Symi on Sunday – 4 days after he went lacking whereas on vacation.
Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou instructed the BBC that the preliminary autopsy discovered no accidents on his physique that might have brought about his demise.
Dr Mosley’s time of demise was round 16:00 (14:00 BST) on Wednesday, the day he went lacking.
The 67-year-old father-of-four was reported lacking after he set off for a stroll from Agios Nikolaos seaside – close to the place he was staying on the northeast facet of the island – at about 13:30 native time (11:30 BST) on Wednesday.
Dr Mosley’s spouse, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, raised the alarm when her husband didn’t return.
Greek authorities carried out an in depth seek for Dr Mosley amid excessive temperatures, deploying cops, firefighters, divers and a helicopter.
The supervisor of a bar on Agia Marina seaside – northwards alongside the coast from Dr Mosley’s place to begin – discovered his physique after the island’s mayor “noticed one thing” by the fence of the bar and alerted workers, PA information company reported.
Police mentioned the preliminary conclusion that Dr Mosley died of pure causes was primarily based on the place his physique was present in, in addition to a scarcity of accidents.
Separate toxicology and histology experiences have now been ordered.
The BBC has seen CCTV footage, taken close to the Agia Marina seaside bar, that seems to point out Dr Mosley disappear from view as he slowly makes his method down a hillside near the place his physique was later discovered. He then collapses out of view behind a wall.
Dr Bailey Mosley mentioned on Sunday that her household was “taking consolation within the reality” that her husband “so very practically made it” to security.
“He did an unbelievable climb, took the mistaken route and collapsed the place he couldn’t be simply seen by the in depth search workforce,” she mentioned in a press release.
Dr Bailey Mosley additionally paid tribute to her “fantastic, humorous, type and sensible” husband after the “devastating” information his physique had been discovered.
“We had an extremely fortunate life collectively,” Dr Bailey Mosley mentioned.
“We liked one another very a lot and had been so completely happy collectively.”
The previous deputy chief of the Labour Celebration, Lord Tom Watson, was amongst these to pay recent tributes to Dr Mosley on Monday.
“He definitely modified my life. He gave me the concept that I wasn’t damaged,” Mr Watson, who mentioned in 2018 that he had “reversed” his kind 2 diabetes by weight loss plan and train, instructed the BBC Radio 4’s At this time programme.
Dr Mosley studied medication in London and certified as a physician, and for the final twenty years was working as a presenter, documentary maker, journalist and writer.
He was recognized for his TV programmes together with Belief Me, I am a Physician, and BBC Radio 4’s Simply One Factor podcast. He additionally wrote a column for the Day by day Mail.
Mr Mosley had been an advocate for intermittent fasting diets, together with by the 5:2 weight loss plan and The Quick 800 weight loss plan.
Dr Saleyha Ahsan, who co-presented Belief Me, I’m a Physician with Dr Mosley, instructed the BBC’s Breakfast programme she was initially “terrified” to tackle the function however that he “put me relaxed virtually instantly”.
She added: “That actually personable, accessible character [that] comes throughout on tv, that’s precisely how he was in actual life.
“He did unbelievable issues for medication and for public well being in a method that I believe few others have.”
Lord Watson recalled the second he first learn a guide by Dr Mosley, saying it was “like a light-weight got here on in my life”.
“I simply grew to become an actual fan of his work and, through the years, he is helped me keep that and assist thousands and thousands of others,” he mentioned.
“And that is what nice journalism is: he defined very complicated concepts of science in a quite simple method.”
Former BBC inventive director Alan Yentob, who labored intently with Dr Mosley throughout his time on the broadcaster, instructed BBC Information: “It’s a tragedy, there’s no query about it. However for many individuals, they’re reminded of how terribly he helped to remodel their lives.”
He described Dr Mosely as “an adventurer” with a “curious and artistic” spirit, including that he leaves behind an “unbelievable legacy”.
“He made individuals really feel there was an actual alternative to alter issues and that the problem was thrilling and playful as properly,” he mentioned.
Science broadcaster Dr Chris van Tulleken, who additionally labored with Dr Mosley, mentioned his former colleague had invented “a whole style of broadcasting” over the course of his profession.
He added that Dr Mosley’s work “quietly modified my every day practices”, from brushing his tooth whereas standing on one leg to generally fasting.
“He was giving individuals instruments they might use that everybody may afford,” he instructed BBC Radio 4’s At this time programme.
Calypso Haggett, Dr Mosley’s enterprise associate and chief government of The Quick 800 weight-loss programme, mentioned in a press release that he was a “shining gentle for the entire workforce”.
“I had the good privilege of understanding Michael each professionally and personally. He actually, really was one among a sort and can be terribly missed by everybody,” mentioned Ms Haggett.
“Michael has left an unbelievable legacy, which I do know will stay on and energise a steady motion for higher well being.”
Downing Avenue mentioned that Dr Mosley could be recognized “as a unprecedented broadcaster who used his platform to affect and alter the best way we take into consideration many public well being points”.
