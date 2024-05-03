Britney Spears ‘safe and at home’ after fight at Los Angeles hotel

Britney Spears is “secure and at house” after paramedics responded early Thursday to a battle between the pop star and her boyfriend at a Los Angeles lodge, two sources near Spears mentioned.

Spears injured her foot and wasn’t handled by medical personnel who have been summoned to the Chateau Marmont, the sources mentioned, including that Spears left along with her personal safety and with out her boyfriend.

On Instagram Thursday afternoon, Spears mentioned she twisted her ankle and paramedics “confirmed up at my door illegally.”

They didn’t enter her room, she mentioned, however she felt “utterly harassed” and added that she was transferring to Boston.

Representatives for Spears didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon this particular incident.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Fireplace Division didn’t determine Spears as the topic of a 911 name on the Chateau Marmont however confirmed paramedics have been dispatched to the lodge Thursday morning after a report that an grownup feminine had been injured.

The decision was obtained at 12:42 a.m., based on the spokesman, Brian Humphrey.

Humphrey mentioned it was unclear if paramedics encountered the one that had reportedly been injured or supplied medical assist.

No regulation enforcement was summoned to the tackle and paramedics left at 1:17 a.m., Humphrey mentioned.

He mentioned the LAFD has no speedy touch upon the claims Spears made in her social media publish.

The lodge incident comes after of the star’s divorce from Sam Asghari was finalized. Spears and Asghari just lately filed paperwork, indicating that they had reached a divorce settlement.

Spears additionally just lately reached a settlement along with her father about her earlier conservatorship.