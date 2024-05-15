Bronny James turns heads at NBA combine amid reports he’s staying in draft

Whereas his father LeBron James returned dwelling to Cleveland to look at the Cavaliers tackle the Boston Celtics within the NBA Playoffs on Monday, Bronny James was in Chicago and turning heads within the 2024 NBA Draft mix.

The youthful James had a powerful efficiency, capping a day that started with the information he was medically cleared to play within the NBA one 12 months after struggling a cardiac arrest and present process surgical procedure to restore a coronary heart defect. On the heels of that information, reviews emerged Monday morning that Bronny James would stay within the NBA Draft course of as a substitute of returning to school after one season at USC.

Whereas Bronny James got here in shorter than he has been listed up to now — 6-foot-1.5 with out sneakers — he did register a 6-foot-7 wingspan. He then recorded a 40.5-inch max vertical soar and confirmed out within the professional lane agility drill on the mix.

The 19-year-old additionally shined throughout the 3-point star taking pictures drill, pulling down 19 of 25 photographs from past the arc.

Bronny doesn’t profile as a prime prospect regardless of doubtlessly being a part of an NBA Draft class seen as an uncommonly weak one. Nevertheless, the place he will get drafted will likely be a significant supply of intrigue, because the 39-year-old LeBron has publicly vowed to play along with his son within the NBA. Not solely has LeBron continued to be the NBA’s most recognizable participant and a pillar of the game on and off the courtroom, he has additionally remained statistically productive, averaging 25.7 factors, 7.3 rebounds and eight.3 assists for the Los Angeles Lakers in his twenty first NBA season.

