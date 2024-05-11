Connect with us

News

Brooke Shields talks new movie ‘Mother of the Bride,’ fame’s upside

Published

18 mins ago

on

By

Brooke Shields says she's
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

In a brand new sequence, USA TODAY’s The Necessities, celebrities share what fuels their lives.

Brooke Shields seems fairly nice in an unsightly mother-of-the-bride gown.

The hideous robe foisted upon her as Miranda Cosgrove’s mother within the new Netflix film “Mom of the Bride” − black, feathered, inconceivable to shimmy into − figures into Shields’ favourite scene from the rom-com (streaming Friday), wherein she hilariously pratfalls by a try-on.

“The minute a coloration known as one thing like seafoam and you are a bridesmaid, you recognize you are in hassle,” says the “Out of the blue Susan” and “Blue Lagoon” actress and mannequin, recalling her personal bridal social gathering experiences. “And the minute somebody says, ‘Oh, you may put on it once more,’ you’re like, ‘No, except it is a excellent little black gown, I really am by no means going to put on this once more.’ “

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending