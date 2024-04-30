News
Bucks’ Portis ejected after scuffle with Pacers’ Nembhard
INDIANAPOLIS — With the Bucks already lacking their prime two scorers Sunday night time in opposition to the Pacers, Milwaukee ahead Bobby Portis was ejected early within the 126-113 loss in Recreation 4 after a scuffle with Indiana guard Andrew Nembhard.
Portis obtained a double technical foul for what officers referred to as two hostile acts following a play through which he obtained tangled with Nembhard making an attempt to achieve positioning for a rebound with 5:01 remaining within the first quarter.
After Nembhard pushed Portis’ arm away, Portis shoved him again then made contact with Nembhard’s head.
It was Portis’ first profession ejection in a playoff sport. He performed seven minutes and scored 4 factors on 2-of-4 taking pictures.
The Bucks have been planning to lean extra on Portis with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles damage) each out Sunday.
It marked the thirteenth time a crew has performed a playoff sport with out its prime two scorers from the common season, based on ESPN Stats & Data analysis. The document for these earlier groups is 0-12.
The Pacers lead the best-of-seven collection 3-1. Recreation 5 is Tuesday in Milwaukee.
