Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo for Game 1 win vs. Pacers

MILWAUKEE — Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo didn’t play within the Bucks’ 109-94 Recreation 1 win in opposition to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening.

Antetokounmpo has not performed since April 9, sitting out Milwaukee’s closing three regular-season video games with a strained calf.

The 2023-24 common season is full and the postseason has arrived. We have got every part you could prepare for an additional epic title chase. • What to learn about each crew

• Why Nuggets are a nasty matchup for Lakers

• Windhorst: 20 gamers with most at stake

• The NBA’s new Iron Man is lastly within the playoffs

The Bucks stay hopeful the therapy for Antetokounmpo’s damage will enable him to return someday later within the sequence, sources advised ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Coach Doc Rivers, in the meantime, stated he nonetheless didn’t have any readability on an damage timeline.

“We put together with what’s on the ground,” Rivers stated earlier than Recreation 1. “Giannis has accomplished plenty of work. He is capturing, he is operating once more, he seems to be good, however he hasn’t been capable of take part.”

Accidents have saved Antetokounmpo out of playoff video games for the second straight season. He suffered a again damage in Recreation 1 of the 2023 playoffs and was sidelined the subsequent two video games in opposition to the Miami Warmth. He returned for Recreation 4, however the Bucks misplaced the sequence in 5 video games.

Antetokounmpo averaged 42.2 factors and 13 rebounds in Milwaukee’s 5 regular-season conferences with Indiana. He scored a franchise-record 64 factors within the Bucks’ solely win in opposition to the Pacers.

The Bucks went 4-5 with out Antetokounmpo throughout the common season.

“We have actually ready this week with what we have had,” Rivers stated earlier than Sunday’s recreation.