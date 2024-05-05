Caitlin Clark shines in her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever : NPR

toggle caption Michael Ainsworth/AP

Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut with the Indiana Fever on Friday evening — and her “impact” confirmed no indicators of waning.

The preseason recreation towards the Dallas Wings was one other sellout match with enthusiastic followers lining up outdoors School Park Heart in Arlington, Texas, to observe the NCAA’s all-time main scorer play in her first skilled recreation.

“My largest purpose coming into tonight was being myself, have enjoyable taking part in basketball, be aggressive. Thought that is what I did,” Clark stated Friday in a post-game press convention.

Just like her time on the College of Iowa, Clark shined Friday on the court docket — scoring 21 factors with three rebounds, two assists, two steals, regardless of it being a shedding match. The Wings received 79-76.

Fever head coach Christie Sides applauded Clark’s efficiency however famous that the rookie star and the remainder of the staff had been nonetheless in an adjustment interval.

“We’re nonetheless studying one another,” Sides stated Friday on the press convention.

Sides famous that within the first quarter, Clark appeared fatigued. The top coach stated she hopes Clark will lean on her teammates sooner or later.

Clark was requested what the largest distinction was between skilled and faculty basketball.

“Everyone’s tremendous bodily, it would not at all times get known as. I might say that is the largest factor,” she stated.

Clark’s debut in a regular-season recreation will likely be towards the Connecticut Solar on Might 14.

“It is a massive milestone for any individual that is at all times dreamed of taking part in within the WNBA,” Clark stated.