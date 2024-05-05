News
Drake And Kendrick Beef Reignites With Both Releasing New Tracks
Topline
Rapper Drake shot again at Kendrick Lamar Friday night time, releasing a diss monitor concentrating on the California rapper after Lamar launched a pair of his personal diss tracks in opposition to Drake—and Lamar was fast to strike again with yet one more response monitor, claiming Drake has a secret daughter (which Drake appeared to disclaim) fueling their already prolific feud.
Key Info
Drake, a five-time Grammy Award profitable Canadian hip hop artist, launched a brand new single “Household Issues” Friday night time in response to Lamar’s current diss tracks “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA.”
In “Household Issues,” Drake slams Lamar’s engagement to longtime associate Whitney Alford, and their son, rapping: “Why you by no means maintain your son and inform him, ‘say cheese’” (Lamar had beforehand attacked Drake as a father in “Euphoria”).
Drake additionally focused Lamar’s lyrics, rapping that Lamar is “simply performing like an activist it’s make imagine, however you received’t return to your hood and plant no cash bushes,” referencing Lamar’s 2012 hit “Cash Timber” off “Good Child, m.A.A.d. Metropolis.”
Lamar then hit again at Drake together with his launch of “Meet the Grahams,” a reference to Drake’s authorized identify, Aubrey Drake Graham.
In that track, the 17-time Grammy Award winner name-dropped Drake’s son Adonis, addressing him at first of the track, saying, “Expensive Adonis, I’m sorry that that man is your father” and including: “It takes a person to be a person, your dad shouldn’t be responsive.”
Lamar additionally calls out Drake’s dad and mom, saying “your son obtained some habits” and that they “raised a horrible f**king particular person,” earlier than suggesting Drake fathered a daughter he has by no means publicly addressed, saying: “Must be teachin’ you timetables or watchin’ ‘Frozen’ with you … as a substitute, he be in Turks, paying for intercourse and poppin’ Percs.”
Lamar went on to slam Drake as a “narcissist, misogynist, livin’ inside his songs,” addressing Drake’s alleged secret daughter in a line of “Meet the Grahams,” saying he’s “sorry that your father not lively inside your world,” and that Drake doesn’t “decide to a lot however his music.”
Chief Critic
Drake rejected Lamar’s declare of a secret daughter in an Instagram story Saturday afternoon, writing: “nahhhh maintain on can somebody discover my hidden daughter pls and ship her to me.”
Key Background
Drake and Lamar, two of the largest rappers of their era, have taken digs at one another for over a decade. Their long-running beef was put again on the entrance burner this yr with the discharge of rappers Future and Metro Boomin’s monitor with Lamar “Like That.” In that track, Lamar blasted Drake’s 2023 track with J. Cole referred to as “First Particular person Shooter,” through which Cole and Drake referred to themselves and Lamar because the “large three.” Lamar’s response: “It’s simply large me.” Drake responded to Lamar final month with the discharge of “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle,” concentrating on Lamar’s peak (he’s reportedly round 5 toes 6 inches) and his historical past of collaborating with mainstream pop artists equivalent to Taylor Swift. Lamar then went after Drake in his diss monitor “Euphoria,” a six-minute single he dropped earlier this week in response to “Push Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle” and after Drake referred to as on Lamar to reply in a since-deleted Instagram put up. In “Euphoria,” Lamar attacked Drake’s household, saying: “I obtained a son to lift, however I can see you don’t know nothin’ ‘bout that” (Drake and Lamar each have kids).
Shocking Reality
The continued beef between Drake and Lamar has grown to contain a gaggle of rappers, together with J. Cole, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky and Kanye West. Final month, the property of late rapper Tupac Shakur grew to become concerned within the feud, issuing a stop and desist order in an effort to finish streaming of Drake’s “Taylor Made Freestyle,” a track he launched with the AI-generated voice of Shakur and hip hop star Snoop Canine. Drake, in response, pulled the track off streaming platforms.
