Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest man to reach Grand Slam finals on all 3 surfaces – NBC Los Angeles

Carlos Alcaraz is on observe to be one of the best participant males’s tennis has ever seen.

At simply 21 years outdated, the Spaniard has reached main finals on all three surfaces — turning into the youngest to take action in historical past.

Alcaraz narrowly defeated the brand new world No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Friday in 5 units to ebook his spot in Sunday’s French Open remaining. He’ll face Germany’s No. 4 Alexander Zverev.

It’s not simply the unimaginable tennis or shattering of information that has followers worldwide excited for Alcaraz, but it surely’s the best way he fights so arduous in each match.

Most of the traits that Alcaraz reveals are paying homage to the qualities followers have admired in Rafael Nadal for many years.

However whereas the 2 have a lot in widespread, Alcaraz has Nadal crushed within the document books in the case of being the youngest man to succeed in a Grand Slam championship on all three surfaces.

Here is the place Alcaraz ranks amongst the game’s biggest:

Carlos Alcaraz: 21 years, 1 month Andre Agassi: 22 years, 1 month Bjorn Borg: 22 years, 2 months Rafael Nadal: 22 years, 6 months Jim Courier: 22 years, 10 months Mats Wilander: 23 years, 9 days

When did Carlos Alcaraz make the ultimate of different Grand Slams?

Clay is not the one floor Alcaraz has succeeded on. He has posted some outstanding wins on the grass and arduous courts, as effectively.

The truth is, the primary Grand Slam remaining Alcaraz performed in and received was on the 2022 U.S. Open. At simply 19 years outdated, the Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud on the arduous courts of New York to say the title.

Lower than a yr later, Alcaraz took the grass courts of London by storm to make the ultimate of Wimbledon. At age 20, he took down Novak Djokovic in 5 outstanding units to take dwelling his first Wimbledon crown.

Now, on the 2024 French Open, Alcaraz is within the remaining at age 21.

The one Grand Slam Alcaraz has but to make the tip of is the Australian Open. His finest outcome to this point is the quarterfinals, which he reached earlier this yr.

When does Carlos Alcaraz play within the French Open remaining?

Carlos Alcaraz is about to tackle No. 4 Alexander Zverev within the French Open remaining on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

The French Open remaining airs dwell on NBC and Peacock from Roland Garros in Paris at 9 a.m. ET. The match may even stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports activities app.

The full sum for prize cash for the 2024 French Open is up 7.82 p.c from final yr. Here is a breakdown spherical by spherical.