Cause of death revealed for singer Mandisa

The Grammy winner and former “American Idol” contestant was discovered lifeless in her house on April 18. She was 47.

WASHINGTON — Christian singer Mandisa’s reason for demise has been confirmed by a health worker, in accordance with a number of media reviews.

Mandisa Lynn Hundley, greatest identified by her stage identify Mandisa, was a celebrated Christian musician who used her fame as a contestant on “American Idol” to launch her profession. She was discovered lifeless at her house in Franklin, Tennessee, in April.

In keeping with PEOPLE, an post-mortem report said Mandisa died from issues of sophistication III weight problems.

Health worker Dr. Feng Li additionally confirmed the reason for demise to The Tennessean and advised the outlet her method of demise was listed as pure.

The Cleveland Clinic describes class III weight problems as “a fancy power illness wherein an individual has a physique mass index (BMI) of 40 or increased or a BMI of 35 or increased and is experiencing obesity-related well being circumstances.”

PEOPLE mentioned that the post-mortem report famous the Grammy winner “was final identified alive roughly three weeks” earlier than she was discovered lifeless at her home on April 18.

Police beforehand mentioned after she was discovered that they didn’t suspect any foul play in her demise.

Mandisa grew to become a fan favourite for her public kindness on “American Idol,” responding with forgiveness to guage Simon Cowell’s feedback about her weight throughout the early rounds of the competitors.

“What I wish to say to you is that, sure, you damage me and I cried and it was painful, it actually was. However I need you to know that I’ve forgiven you and that you do not want somebody to apologize with a view to forgive anyone,” she advised Cowell later within the season.

She completed ninth within the season and went on to launch a profession in Christian music. Her debut album, “True Magnificence,” was launched in 2007. Mandisa’s 2013 album, “Overcomer,” gained a Grammy for Greatest Modern Christian Music Album. Her final album, “Out of the Darkish,” was launched in 2017.