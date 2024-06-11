Celtics vs. Mavericks odds, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA Finals picks, Game 3 best bets from proven model

The 2024 NBA Finals shifts over to American Airways Heart because the Boston Celtics journey to play the Dallas Mavericks in Sport 3 on Wednesday. The Celtics defended their residence court docket in Video games 1 and a pair of as they personal a 2-0 sequence lead. On Sunday evening, Boston defeated the Mavericks 105-98. Boston is presently on a nine-game win streak.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airways Heart in Dallas. The Mavericks are 1.5-point favorites within the newest Celtics vs. Mavericks odds by way of SportsLine consensus. The over/below for whole factors is 213.



Listed here are a number of NBA betting traces and traits for Mavs vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Mavericks unfold: Dallas -1.5

Celtics vs. Mavericks over/below: 213 factors

Celtics vs. Mavericks cash line: Boston +105, Dallas -125

BOS: The Boston Celtics have hit the 4Q Below in 30 of their final 41 away video games

DAL: The Dallas Mavericks have hit the Below in 26 of their final 38 video games at residence

Why the Mavericks can cowl

Guard Luka Doncic has been the one constant playmaker via the primary two video games. He has a knack for creating his personal shot whereas being a top-notch playmaker within the backcourt. Within the 2024 NBA Finals, Doncic is averaging 31 factors, 10.5 rebounds, six assists and three steals per recreation. In his final contest, he dropped a triple-double of 32 factors, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Ahead PJ Washington is an athletic wing risk for the Mavs. Washington performs effectively off the ball and makes well timed cuts to create high-percentage photographs. The Kentucky product additionally fights on the glass. He is averaging 15.5 factors and seven.5 rebounds per recreation within the 2024 NBA Finals. In Sport 2, Washington had 17 factors and 7 boards.

Why the Celtics can cowl

Guard Jaylen Brown continues to thrive for the Celtics. Brown performs with nice effort on each ends of the ground. The three-time All-Star is ready to rating from all three ranges, averaging 24.6 factors, six rebounds and a pair of.9 assists per recreation. Within the Sport 2 win, Brown tallied 21 factors, 4 boards, seven assists and three steals.

Guard Jrue Vacation has additionally been a big-time difference-maker for Boston. Vacation's defensive tenacity is excellent whereas showcasing his offensive skillset on the opposite finish. The UCLA product is placing up 19 factors, 9.5 rebounds, 4 assists and one steal per recreation within the 2024 NBA Finals. In Sport 2, Vacation dropped 26 factors, 11 boards and three assists.

The way to make Mavericks vs. Celtics picks



