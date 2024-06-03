Chad Daybell sentenced to death in ‘doomsday’ murders case

Convicted assassin Chad Daybell was sentenced to demise in Idaho on Saturday, two days after he was discovered responsible for the killings of his first spouse and two stepchildren in a case that included weird “doomsday” spiritual beliefs.

Prosecutors mentioned they had been searching for the demise penalty due to the “particularly heinous, atrocious or merciless” elements within the murders of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, who was 7, and Tylee Ryan, who was 16 when she was final seen, and Tammy Daybell, 49. Jurors agreed and mentioned they discovered Chad Daybell demonstrated “utter disregard for human life” and can be a continued menace to society.

“The courtroom is directed that the defendant can be sentenced to demise on these counts,” mentioned Choose Steven Boyce.

Daybell didn’t show any emotion as he listened to the courtroom clerk learn the jury’s choice, and he declined when provided the possibility to talk in courtroom. He was additionally sentenced to fifteen years in jail for every of two counts of insurance coverage fraud.

“We’re happy with the result and that justice has been served for the victims on this case,” Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake mentioned after the demise penalty was handed down.

Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandmother, mentioned in a sufferer affect assertion that JJ would have celebrated his twelfth birthday this week. Woodcock had custody of the boy earlier than he was adopted by Lori Vallow Daybell and her former husband.

“I by no means acquired sufficient of him. Now I’ve had all I’ll for the remainder of my life, and solely have recollections,” Woodcock mentioned in courtroom. “There have been so many lives he touched that really feel the immense ache and lack of him being gone.”

The youngsters had been final seen in September 2019, and an enormous search spanning a number of states drew nationwide consideration later that 12 months. Their our bodies had been discovered on Daybell’s property in Idaho months later, and he was additionally charged in connection of the demise of his first spouse who died below “suspicious circumstances” in October 2019.

The youngsters’s mom, Lori Vallow Daybell, was sentenced final summer season to life in jail with out the opportunity of parole for first-degree homicide and conspiracy in each kids’s deaths, conspiracy to commit the homicide of Tammy Daybell, and an extra 10 years for grand theft. The demise penalty was not on the desk for the youngsters’s mom.

Investigators and witnesses near Daybell testified about his and Vallow Daybell’s beliefs the youngsters had develop into “zombies” and that the couple was on a mission to rid the world of zombies as a part of what they known as the “Church of the Firstborn.”

The couple acquired married simply weeks after Tammy Daybell died, inflicting suspicion concerning the circumstances of her demise, which was beforehand regarded as as a consequence of pure causes.

Vallow Daybell’s earlier husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother Alex Cox in Arizona, the place the household lived on the time earlier in 2019. Cox mentioned he killed Vallow in self-defense, and Cox was by no means charged earlier than he died in December 2020, The Related Press reported.