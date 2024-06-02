News
Charlotte the pregnant stingray in North Carolina develops rare reproductive disease, testing shows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — A stingray in western North Carolina who was going by way of mysterious being pregnant now has a uncommon reproductive illness, in keeping with new testing. Charlotte the stingray acquired pregnant below mysterious circumstances months in the past and nonetheless has not given start.
She lives on the Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville.
In a Fb put up Staff ECCO, which cares for Charlotte, stated the stingray now has “a uncommon reproductive illness that has negatively impacted her reproductive system.”
There was no point out of the being pregnant within the put up.
Again in February, aquarium employees decided that Charlotte was pregnant, however stated they have been shocked as a result of she had by no means been involved with a male stingray.
She grew to become a nationwide sensation when scientists defined there have been solely two methods they may consider that she acquired pregnant. Each of which have been extraordinarily uncommon.
The primary was a real virgin start often called parthenogenesis. That is when the eggs develop on their very own with out fertilization and create a clone of their mom.
The second was that Charlotte mated with male sharks that have been in her tank. It is unclear whether or not that is even attainable. The proof that made scientists contemplate that choice was chew marks on Charlotte’s physique — which is predicted habits for mating sharks.
Both manner, that was February, and the scientists thought Charlotte was weeks away from giving start. Months later it nonetheless hasn’t occurred.
