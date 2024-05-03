Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League result, score and reaction as Nicolas Jackson goal seals win

Tottenham’s Champions League hopes had been dealt a dangerous blow as they fell to a 2-0 Premier League defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ange Postecoglou’s aspect had been left trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by seven factors and now have only a single recreation in hand, as targets from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson noticed Mauricio Pochettino emerge victorious towards his former membership to boost his group’s personal probabilities of qualifying for Europe.

This was removed from Spurs at their fluid, swashbuckling greatest, and infrequently did they put severe stress on a Chelsea backline that had already posted the membership’s worst league defensive report in additional than 30 years.

21:55 , Nathan Edwards

Because the saying goes, fail to organize, put together to fail. Ange Postecoglou insisted Tottenham had “much more vital points” than defending set-pieces earlier than a second London derby in 5 days, however a possible drawback for the Spurs supervisor is now rising right into a disaster after this defeat to Chelsea.

Chelsea punish Tottenham to go away Ange Postecoglou along with his first Spurs disaster

23:02 , Nathan Edwards

Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson scored both aspect of the break to maintain Chelsea scorching on the tail of the European spots within the Premier League, with a 2-0 derby win over Tottenham.

It was a tricky night for Ange Postecoglou as his aspect confronted acquainted set-piece and VAR nightmares, after two targets from corners towards Arsenal on Sunday had been adopted up by Chalobah heading in from a free-kick and Jackson reacting quickest from Palmer’s rebounded shot.

Postecoglou keen to take the blame for derby defeat.

23:00 , Nathan Edwards

🎙️ “We actually didn’t play anyplace close to the degrees we wanted to get a end result tonight. The duty lies with me to get that proper.” Ange on tonight’s defeat ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/lhz1Jk6eUV — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 2, 2024

Pochettino: “It’s a must to endure.”

22:30 , Nathan Edwards

What a night for Pochettino, and he’ll hope that the indicators of his Chelsea group are beginning to seem even when there might be robust occasions to as properly.

When talking to the BBC, he stated: “The primary half was implausible. Then you need to comprise and endure. Tottenham have high quality gamers. Not an excessive amount of to say, all credit score to the gamers.

“So comfortable and so happy. So comfortable for our gamers.

“We’re in a superb place, now we have superb professionals engaged on set-pieces. The group actually confirmed in the best way we needed to construct this approach to play.”

Chelsea love taking part in Tottenham

22:20 , Nathan Edwards

Micky van de Ven talking to Sky Sports activities:

22:10 , Nathan Edwards

“It is going to be troublesome. I don’t wish to look as much as the Champions League after this recreation, it was not a superb efficiency from us and it’s important we play a superb recreation on Sunday.

“First half we didn’t attempt to play. We didn’t push ahead after we come out. We tried to play within the second half however there was not that confidence in the present day.

“We’ve to have a look again a this recreation and bounce again higher on the weekend.”

Postecoglou: “I assumed their objective was a foul.”

22:00 , Nathan Edwards

Chalobah opened the scoring with a header, however after an extended VAR test it dominated that Marc Cucurella didn’t foul Brennan Johnson within the build-up to Postecoglou’s disagreement.

The Australian stated: “I nonetheless suppose their objective is a foul however nobody cares about that and we didn’t deserve something greater than that.

“It wasn’t about conceding the objective it was about our method and we’re simply nowhere close to ok and we’re nowhere close to constructive to the place we must be. That’s on me.

“I didn’t say I wasn’t , I stated it wasn’t my precedence however that’s okay, if individuals wish to suppose that what we’re lacking is ready items that’s nice, I’ll do my job.”

Ange Postecoglou “We misplaced some conviction and perception.”

21:49 , Nathan Edwards

It was a disheartening day for Spurs, and the hunch in type continues for the north London membership, proper on the flawed second within the season.

Postecoglou stated to Sky Sports activities: “We’ve misplaced some conviction and perception in our soccer that’s for certain, simply within the midfield however once more that on me.

“We didn’t play properly, would you like me to roll you a file on the place we went flawed?

“I’ve to take a look at myself in all of this and see how I’ve greater than an influence.

“After we put in a efficiency like we did within the first half it clearly means my message isn’t getting by, so that’s for me to deal with.”

Chelsea safe their first win in three video games due to targets from Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson, whereas severely denting Tottenham’s prime 4 hopes.

21:46 , Nathan Edwards

These two wildly inconsistent groups had been all the time going to throw-up an entertaining fixture, however it was a far too frequent drawback for Ange Postecoglou was the distinction between them and their fierce London rivals.

Two set-piece targets on both aspect of the break gave Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino a Premier League double over his former aspect. Trevoh Chalobah punished Spurs’ sloppy defending by lofting a header over Vicario, whereas unmarked. Spurs tried to battle again into the sport after the break, however as a lot as they might maintain the ball they struggled to do something with it, and Jackson reacted quickest to Cole Palmer’s free-kick that hit the crossbar, to double the lead.

It was a 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea that has seen their European probabilities massively improve as they transfer as much as eighth, whereas Tottenham have now misplaced three video games in a row and are dropping tempo with fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Full-time! Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

21:28 , Nathan Edwards

97 minutes: Chelsea transfer as much as eighth within the Premier League with a 2-0 win towards Tottenham, who’ve seen their Champions League hopes shortly fall away.

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

21:27 , Nathan Edwards

94 minutes: Jackson will get an enormous standing ovation as he celebrates his fourth objective of the season towards Tottenham, solely Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink has extra towards Tottenham in a single season. Jimi Tauriainen comes on for his Premier League debut.

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

21:23 , Nathan Edwards

90 min: Bentancur has had two probabilities in a few minutes. He dribbles a shot into the gloves of Petrovic after which waits for the ultimate moments to shoot however takes too lengthy and wastes the possibility.

Lo Celso additionally tries to dagger a shot into the nook however is blocked alongside the best way, whereas Maddison’s effort clips of a Chelsea participant and out for a nook.

That’s the greatest flurry of pictures they’ve had all recreation, because the Spurs’ followers filter out the stadium with six minutes added time.

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

21:17 , Nathan Edwards

85 min: Chelsea have made two subs because the objective, Mudryk got here off for Casadei moments after Jackson’s strike.

Whereas the Chelsea victory has been barely tainted as Gilchrist has gone off injured and is changed by Josh Acheampong to make his debut, three days shy of his 18th birthday.

Tottenham additionally see Emerson come off for Lo Celso with 5 minutes left.

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

21:15 , Nathan Edwards

81 min: Madueke does properly to only marshal the ball out of play with stress from Gil. It has been a poor exhibiting from Spurs tonight who’ve supplied little with the ball, and have seen their Champions League hopes fade in entrance of their eyes. Petrovic has had barely any saves to make and he will get a drink of water whereas Gilchrist will get handled on the turf.

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

21:10 , Nathan Edwards

78 min: Johnson has now come off for Bryan Gil. The Welshman was constructive for Tottenham however couldn’t actually marry his positivity with a medical edge. Simply after Jackson’s objective he arrived on the again put up however may solely hit it into the aspect netting.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham (Jackson, 72)

21:03 , Nathan Edwards

72 minutes: Jackson doubles the lead with a superb header!

He likes to face Tottenham and he was the quickest thinker on the pitch after Palmer smashed the crossbar from a free-kick.

The Chelsea striker reacted to the ball hitting the woodwork and manoeuvered his physique properly to direct his header goalwards, with Vicario nowhere to be seen. It’s a very important objective on the night time with Spurs constructing second.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:59 , Nathan Edwards

67 minutes: The primary yellow card of the night time goes to Van de Ven, who tries to make up for his personal mistake by dragging down Jackson. The defender took too lengthy on the sting of the field and Jackson snatched it off him and raced means earlier than getting taken down simply earlier than he entered the Spurs’ half.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:57 , Nathan Edwards

63 minutes: Regardless of the robust 20 minutes after the break, Postecoglou makes a triple change. Bentancur comes on for Sarr, who had tried an overhead kick in his closing moments on the pitch.

Becoming a member of the Uruguayan on the pitch are James Maddison and Hojbjerg, who change Richarlison and Bissouma. The pair had a quiet night, and Hojbjerg had already tried his luck from distance. Perhaps that’s what Postecoglou has stated to his replacements.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:54 , Nathan Edwards

62 minutes: Chalobah presents the ball to Tottenham and so they camp exterior of Chelsea’s field for nearly a minute, simply ready for a gap. It didn’t come and Spurs didn’t handle to create a capturing probability and Chelsea hacked it away.

20:51 , Nathan Edwards

58 minutes: Chelsea haven’t been as threatening on the break, and an assault falls by after Madueke was discovered one-on-one with Emerson. The Brazilian did properly to swipe the ball away from him, and Spurs have loved the ball much more.

Postecoglou’s aspect discovered themselves out broad on two events however Gilchrist blasts the ball into the stand after which Cucurealla dives to dam Johnson’s cross.

20:45 , Nathan Edwards

54 minutes: It’s a utterly new look Spurs aspect after the break, as Van de Ven surges up the sector and finds Son who tries to cross the ball into Richarlison, however Badiashile comes throughout to knock it out for a nook.

The possibility got here after Palmer hit a shot excessive over the bar, from simply exterior the field.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:42 , Nathan Edwards

51 minutes: Chelsea have an amazing probability after Romero passes the ball to Mudryk. He bursts into house however once more his finish product is missing and he wastes the possibility with Jackson ready for a supply.

Spurs now have a chance to whip a ball in after Gilchrist fouls Son. Porro’s left-sided free-kick is properly cleared away by Chelsea although.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:38 , Nathan Edwards

47 minutes: It has been a fast begin to the second half for Tottenham. Chelsea our bodies needed to block a shot, and Petrovic flicked away Sarr’s cross.

They now have a nook and put extra stress on the Blues’ objective, however Jones blows his whistle for a foul dedicated by Van de Ven.

Second-half! Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:37 , Nathan Edwards

Spurs get us again underway at Stamford Bridge.

The objective celebration

20:36 , Nathan Edwards

Half-time ! Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:20 , Nathan Edwards

50 minutes: Chalobah’s strike offers Chelsea a first-half lead.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:19 , Nathan Edwards

47 minutes: Spurs’ greatest piece of play thus far offers them an amazing opening. Johnson, who has been Tottenham’s greatest participant, is discovered behind Chelsea’s defence and delivers a ball in to Sarr. He swipes at it and his shot is blocked by Chalobah, who celebrates with a large roar and will get a celebratory slap from Cucurella, very affectionate.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:16 , Nathan Edwards

45 minutes: There are 4 minutes of added time within the first half.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:12 , Nathan Edwards

41 minutes: Chelsea zipped the ball round properly, between Palmer, Caicedo, Mudryk and Cucurella, with the latter getting clattered and successful a free-kick.

What resulted from the set-piece wasn’t as slick, with Mudryk reducing in and firing a horrific shot from exterior the field properly over.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:09 , Nathan Edwards

37 minutes: Richarlison will get tussled to the bottom by Badiashile, and Porro has an opportunity to ship from a threatening space, and he finds Romero who beats Gilchrist to the ball however flashes a header broad.

It’s Tottenham’s greatest probability by far, and with the house he had he ought to of at the least directed it heading in the right direction.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:06 , Nathan Edwards

35 minutes: Postecoglou is livid on the touchline berating his group and barking orders as Mudryk lies on the ground. It’s an uncommon sight to see the Australian so labored up, however he desires to see extra from his group.

Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham

20:03 , Nathan Edwards

32 minutes: The group has been electrical right here at Stamford Bridge, with Tottenham followers bringing the noise to the sport, and Chelsea typically responding with a chant of their very own.

It’s including to an thrilling opening half-hour, however the away aspect are going to have to enhance as a result of, Mudryk practically added a second however couldn’t discover sufficient whip on his effort.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Tottenham (Chalobah, 25)

19:55 , Nathan Edwards

25 minutes: Chalobah has opened the scoring.

Yep it counts, it took its time however Robert Jones declares it as a objective.

Chalobah offers Postecoglou extra set-piece worries as he meets Gallagher’s free-kick and lofts his header over Vicario.

It was getting totally checked for offside, which was cleared after which for a possible foul from Cucurella on Johnson. He blocked him barely however it wasn’t sufficient for the objective to get overturned and Chelsea lead.

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham

19:54 , Nathan Edwards

24 minutes: Mudryk has had a powerful begin to this recreation. Including to a few the by balls he has performed, he goes on a dribble which will get him into the Spurs field, through a few deflections, and he simply loses his footing earlier than rolling the ball into Vicario.

The Ukranian once more sprays a ball throughout the pitch to Madueke, and he fees inwards however his end is a bit wild and doesn’t take a look at the Italian in objective.

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham

19:51 , Nathan Edwards

20 minutes: Caicedo wins a free-kick after Kulusevski clips his foot. It permits Gallagher to hit a floating ball in, which is simply cleared so far as Badiashile, who has his shot blocked.

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham

19:49 , Nathan Edwards

18 min: Jackson founds himself on the left wing and, this time Cucurella is in a extra orthodox left-back place and blasts the ball throughout the field. It goes by everybody and Gilchrist meets it simply exterior the field and fires it over.

Tottenham then go up the opposite finish and Petrovic has to get down low to dam Johnson’s cross. It’s the very first thing that he has had to do that recreation practically 20 minutes in.

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham

19:44 , Nathan Edwards

13 minutes: Emerson tries to win a penalty for Tottenham as he goes down after a slight contact from Madueke, it took VAR a cut up second to resolve it wasn’t a penalty and the play goes on.

Chelsea regrouped and constructed an assault, with Cucurella working in a midfield position. It’s an uncommon place to see the Spaniard however he’s attempting to get on the ball and create one thing however he couldn’t get onto Mudryk’s cross.

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham

19:40 , Nathan Edwards

9 minutes: Johnson finds himself with a superb place to cross however he hits a floating effort over everybody and it goes out for a goal-kick. Tottenham have had extra of the ball however Chelsea are very direct every time they get the ball.

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham

19:37 , Nathan Edwards

4 minutes: Jackson has the primary try and it virtually comes as a shock to everybody, Mudryk races into the Chelsea half, and performs in Jackson. The striker nutmegs Vicario however Van de Ven races to clear it off the road.

The Dutchman will get a bit lucky along with his clearance cannoning off Palmer and out for a goal-kick.

Mudryk then tries his final however hits an uncontrolled shout into the group. An excellent begin from Chelsea.

Chelsea 0-0 Tottenham

19:31 , Nathan Edwards

Chelsea get us underway right here, and it’s a vigorous ambiance at Stamford Bridge, with Spurs rallying up the group simply earlier than kick-off.

After Dortmund beat PSG final night time, Spurs now know they should end within the prime 4 to get Champions League soccer, so a win is important right here.

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE

19:27 , Nathan Edwards

The gamers are popping out right here. Kick-off is quick approaching…

Pochettino talking to Sky Sports activities:

19:25 , Nathan Edwards

“The younger youngsters are within the membership as they needed to have the chance to enter the primary group.

“It’s a good problem for us and for them to be there.

“That’s the actuality we live – we must be constructive.”

Maddison drops to the bench

19:20 , Nathan Edwards

After a quiet recreation towards Arsenal, Maddison is known as as an alternative with Brennan Johnson coming to fill his place. The Welshman isn’t as artistic as the previous Leicester midfielder, however does provide a extra direct model of play if wanted, along with his sensible runs in behind doubtlessly going to trigger issues for Chelsea’s defence.

Richarlison additionally will get his first begin since February, with accidents inflicting the Brazilian to have a stop-start season. He has had a a lot improved second yr with Tottenham, scoring ten league targets in comparison with his sole objective final marketing campaign.

Chelsea’s youthful bench

19:15 , Nathan Edwards

The typical age of the Chelsea bench is nineteen.88 years outdated, and that additionally consists of 31-year-old back-up goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli. Probably the most skilled participant on the bench bar the keeper, is Cesare Casadei who has been introduced on a few occasions within the Premier League however is but to start out a recreation for the membership. If issues get troublesome for Pochettino, he’s going to must belief the youth.

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE

19:10 , Nathan Edwards

Each groups had been victims of controversial VAR calls of their final video games, and it has left Tottenham boss Postecoglou dropping his emotion within the sport at occasions. Learn what he stated after his aspect weren’t given a penalty towards Arsenal.

Spurs: Postecoglou slams VAR after 3-2 derby loss: ‘I do not rejoice targets any extra’

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE

19:05 , Nathan Edwards

Alfie Gilchrist begins for Chelsea, and what a second for the Blues’ youth product. He received his first objective for the membership of their final house recreation capping off a 6-0 victory towards Everton, however in the present day might be tasked with stopping Son. It isn’t a simple feat, however he might be as pumped up as anybody in that Chelsea line-up.

Three memorable Chelsea vs Tottenham moments lately

19:00 , Nathan Edwards

This recreation has all the time been a close-fought rivalry and it has resulted in some loopy moments all through the years.

1) Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham – 2008 League Cup Closing

Spurs got here again from behind to report an unimaginable 2-1 towards their London rivals at Wembley. Though since they lifted that trophy they haven’t managed to do it since.

2) Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham – The Battle of the Bridge

After a surprising season for Chelsea, they stepped as much as spoil Tottenham’s, as Eden Hazard’s late strike drew the sport degree and noticed Leicester Metropolis full an unimaginable title win.

3) Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea – Premier League 2023

I don’t suppose you possibly can put this recreation into phrases, however all of us keep in mind. VAR, pink playing cards, accidents, hat-tricks and a successful streak delivered to an finish. Let’s see if in the present day can create its personal magical second.

A heat embrace between Poch and Ange

18:55 , Nathan Edwards

Tottenham’s final two video games have seen them ship seven targets

18:50 , Nathan Edwards

Tottenham had been additionally affected negatively by VAR of their final recreation, having a penalty not given by Michael Oliver as Bukayo Saka went up the opposite finish and scored Arsenal’s second in a 3-2 win for Mikel Arteta’s aspect.

That was their first recreation in two weeks, and Postecoglou was most likely relieved with the mini-break after his aspect had been dismantled by Newcastle 4-0. Neither aspect is in nice type and have proven they’re additionally shaky in defence which suggests something may occur.

Chelsea vs Tottenham

18:45 , Nathan Edwards

Regardless of the gorgeous formidable report house report towards Spurs, Chelsea’s type going into this recreation is way from convincing and will give Spurs followers hope they will get one other historic win.

They needed to produce a extremely robust second-half efficiency to come back again towards Aston Villa, and had been then fairly unlucky to get their last-minute winner taken away from them by VAR.

However there was no sympathy for the aspect of their earlier recreation as they received battered 5-0 by Arsenal and received knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester Metropolis within the semi-final the weekend earlier than. There is no such thing as a higher approach to get the followers excited once more than a derby win, and the Chelsea followers might be dying for a end result towards Spurs.

One win in 33 tries for Spurs at Stamford Bridge

18:40 , Nathan Edwards

Stamford Bridge has not been a contented looking floor for Tottenham to say the least. They’ve solely received as soon as of their final 33 makes an attempt, though the supervisor to ship that win was Pochettino. It was a 3-1 victory in 2018, with Christian Eriksen and a Dele Alli brace overturning Alvaro Morata’s first-half strike, the one two gamers nonetheless contracted at both membership that performed within the recreation are Son and Davies.

Mauricio Pochettino identifies motive behind Chelsea damage disaster with 14 gamers out vs Tottenham

18:35 , Nathan Edwards

Chelsea’s line-up virtually picked itself and with 14 first-team gamers out, Mauricio Pochettino has recognized the problems Chelsea have confronted as he dominated 14 gamers out for his or her Premier League crunch match towards Tottenham on Thursday.

Mauricio Pochettino identifies motive behind Chelsea damage disaster

Chelsea vs Tottenham line-ups

18:33 , Nathan Edwards

Chelsea: Petrovic; Gilchrist, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Gallagher; Palmer, Madueke, Mudryk; Jackson

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Emerson Royal; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Johnson, Son; Richarlison

Extra on Christian Romero

18:24 , Nathan Edwards

The Argentine received despatched off in Tottenham’s 4-1 defeat to the Blues, Postecoglou hasn’t had an issue with Romero’s perspective in any respect.

He stated: “On reflection, once you take a look at the problem he received despatched off for, I’ve seen half a dozen since, so he could also be paid the value for being who he’s.

“I haven’t had a difficulty along with his self-discipline all yr. That recreation we began properly, we had been flying. I haven’t had an issue. If traditionally it was totally different, it wasn’t underneath my watch. He’s been implausible this yr.”

“A lot of the boys don’t like to coach towards him. He’s an actual competitor and I really like that about him. Whether or not it’s coaching or a recreation, what you see is what you get with Romero.”

Christian Romero starred in derby defeat for Tottenham

18:15 , Nathan Edwards

At 3-0 down towards Arsenal, it appeared all doom and gloom till Romero determined to try to take issues into his personal palms to single-handly drag Spurs again into the sport.

He scored to make it 3-1 and, regardless of Heung-min Son’s penalty, Spurs fell to defeat, however Postecoglou couldn’t have been happier along with his centre-back’s initiative.

The Australian coach stated: “He’s a World Cup winner and I’ve simply received to get a few of what’s in him into a few of the others.”

Werner’s Chelsea reunion destroyed by his north London derby damage

18:08 , Nathan Edwards

Pochettino was not the one individual eagerly ready to face their former aspect, as Timo Werner was anticipated to make his return to Stamford Bridge. That greeting between him and the Chelsea followers was snatched away after he picked up season-ending accidents, and with Spurs but to announce if they may signal the German completely he may have already performed his closing recreation for the membership.

He wasn’t the one casualty of their north London derby defeat with Ben Davies additionally dominated out for the remainder of the marketing campaign, and it has come at a extremely dangerous time for Tottenham as their Champions League push will get tougher and tougher.

Tottenham lacked Arsenal’s ‘maturity’ in north London derby defeat, Dejan Kulusevski admits

18:00 , Nathan Edwards

Dejan Kulusevski has acknowledged Tottenham Hotspur should enhance their mentality and study from Arsenal if they’re to compete with them subsequent season.

Fifth-placed Spurs suffered a painful 3-2 defeat at house to their north London rivals on Sunday, however had been staring down the barrel when three targets behind on the break.

Ange Postecoglou’s group produced a stirring second-half rally and but with their faint top-four prospects practically over, Kulusevski admitted they have to develop into extra constant.

Tottenham lacked Arsenal’s ‘maturity’ in north London derby defeat

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the airplane, who’s in competition and who has work to do?

17:45 , Nathan Edwards

Time is operating out for England gamers, akin to Tottenham’s James Maddison and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, to impress supervisor Gareth Southgate and win a spot in his squad for Euro 2024.

England will play Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C once they start their quest to win the match in Germany this summer time.

Southgate’s aspect topped their qualifying group with out defeat and are one of many favourites to carry the trophy in Germany on 14 July, given their latest report in main tournaments and the excellent type of their attacking gamers this season together with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden.

England’s Euro 2024 squad: Who’s on the airplane and who has work to do?

Cole Palmer is seeking to make historical past

17:30 , Nathan Edwards

Cole Palmer might be desperate to return to Stamford Bridge after his final two outings at house have seen him rating seven targets. He bagged a hat-trick as he dragged Chelsea to a last-minute win towards Manchester United, after which one-upped himself by scoring 4 within the subsequent recreation towards Everton. It’s unlikely he’ll get 5 in the present day, but when he does someway proceed this unimaginable goalscoring streak, he’ll be a part of his former teammate Erling Haaland as the one participant to attain 3 or extra targets in three consecutive house video games. That isn’t dangerous firm.

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE

17:15 , Nathan Edwards

Pochettino clearly has feelings in each camps after spending 5 fruitful years at Tottenham, earlier than a yr managing Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi at PSG introduced him again to London to as Chelsea’s head coach. His most well-known recreation at Stamford Bridge most likely got here as Spurs boss, within the Battle of the Bridge eight years in the past in the present day.

When requested in regards to the chaotic 2-2 draw, Pochettino stated: “It was a derby, we had been combating to win the title and Chelsea had been combating to try to win.

“We had been all concerned. Whenever you play for the title and play a giant group like Chelsea, they wish to win. It was regular emotion, combating on the pitch isn’t a superb instance, for each groups.”

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE

17:00 , Nathan Edwards

The final time Tottenham made the journey to Stamford Bridge it was Antonio Conte’s Spurs dealing with off towards Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, the sport ended 2-2 and a fierce handshake between the 2 occurred proper on the finish. Since then there have been three new managers at Tottenham and 4 at Chelsea. The north London membership appear to be proud of Postecoglou, after Christian Stellini and Ryan Mason’s temporary spells in cost, whereas Pochettino nonetheless must show himself to a few of the Chelsea fanbase.

Chelsea vs Tottenham – LIVE

16:45 , Nathan Edwards

The Blues have been wildly inconsistent this season however have had a couple of large performances towards perceived rivals. Within the first recreation between these two London rivals Chelsea ran out 4-1 handy Ange Postecoglou his first defeat as Spurs supervisor. It partly derailed Tottenham’s robust opening to the season, however they nonetheless stay in competition for the Champions League, whereas Chelsea are focussed on moving into any European competitors proper now.

Why taking part in Premier League video games within the US is the very last thing soccer wants

16:40 , Karl Matchett

Even for soccer, it was a reasonably brazen show of how these items truly work. As not too long ago as Friday, Premier League chief government Richard Masters stated the sport’s calendar is at a “tipping level” – “there may be an excessive amount of soccer being performed and there may be fixed enlargement,” he stated. Every week couldn’t even cross with out NBC government Jon Miller tellingThe Athletic about bringing Premier League matches to the US.

Miller’s suggestion wasn’t fairly the infamous plan of the Premier League’s ‘thirty ninth recreation’ – rejected in 2008 followng a backlash from followers and opposition from Fifa – however you possibly can see the best way it’s going. Maybe of most concern was Miller’s remark that it’s “one thing we’ll proceed to push for”.

These are literally phrases that every one of soccer ought to be alert to.

Learn Miguel Delaney’s function on the way forward for Premier League broadcasting:

Why taking part in Premier League video games within the US is the very last thing soccer wants

Thiago Silva’s Chelsea exit leaves key problem for Mauricio Pochettino to unravel

16:05 , Karl Matchett

The time has ultimately come, Thiago Silva’s Chelsea chapter is quickly to shut, albeit three years later than anticipated.

A one-year contract was all that was signed when he arrived in west London in 2020, after an eight-year spell at PSG, however as he referred to as time on his Chelsea profession on Monday, he’ll depart an enormous void.

The comparatively inexperienced Frank Lampard was the supervisor who purchased him in, however he entered a dressing room full of leaders and completed professionals. Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Olivier Giroud had been all a part of the Blues squad then – in comparison with now, the place he’s the one outfield participant over 30.

Age isn’t the one qualification for expertise, however all through Silva’s profession he has managed to galvanise his teammates whereas additionally talking out towards issues or injustices.

In Chelsea’s 2-2 draw towards Aston Villa on Saturday, Silva delivered a group speak at half-time that impressed his group to combat again from 2-0 down at Villa Park, and as soon as the Brazilian veteran leaves it’s troublesome to see who on the membership would possibly be capable of provide an identical position.

Thiago Silva’s Chelsea exit leaves key problem for Pochettino to unravel

Good afternoon!

10:56 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Impartial’s protection of this night’s Premier League motion as Chelsea host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

This anticipated contest ought to present loads of pleasure in addition to doubtlessly season-defining penalties for each golf equipment who’re concentrating on a constructive finish to the season.

For Chelsea, presently ninth within the desk, a victory would ship them inside three factors of Manchester United in sixth and provides them a sensible probability of qualifying for one of many European competitions subsequent yr regardless of a topsy-turvy marketing campaign.

Spurs have loftier ambitions and are hoping to safe the ultimate Champions League spot. Aston Villa presently sit in fourth, seven factors forward of Tottenham, however Ange Postecoglou’s males have two video games in hand on the Villa and should win each in the event that they hope to make a late cost for Europe’s top-flight.

We’ll have all of the group information, line-ups and updates for tonight’s recreation all through the afternoon so follow us as we construct as much as kick off at 7.30pm.