Chicago Bears select USC QB Caleb Williams with #1 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Earlier than Williams’ Professional Day March 20 in Los Angeles, he dined with a big Bears contingent that included Poles, assistant common supervisor Ian Cunningham, coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph, passing sport coordinator Thomas Brown and a few USC receivers.

A foremost takeaway for Poles from that outing was that Williams is “actually mature.”

“One among my guys form of bumped me on it, which I believe is uncommon as of late for a 22-year-old: he by no means touched his telephone,” Poles stated. “Actually intentional along with his conversations and speaking about his pursuits and issues that he likes to do.”

Later within the pre-draft course of, Williams visited the Bears at Halas Corridor.

“Simply one other touchpoint,” Poles stated. “I’ve finished this through the years when guys are available, you may actually do some installations, take a break, after which have them reinstall again to you simply by way of recall. Construct relationships with coaches. Make it possible for there’s compatibility there.”

Throughout his go to to Chicago, Williams dined with a gaggle of Bears veterans that reportedly included DJ Moore, Cole Kmet and T.J. Edwards. Requested in regards to the impression that Williams made on the gamers, Poles stated: “Actually clever man. Got here throughout as a extremely good teammate, simple to speak to, all the way down to earth.”

“He is all ball, desires to work, desires to get higher, desires to win as a workforce,” Poles stated. “That is the No. 1 factor for him on high of being profitable. The largest factor is, ‘Does he slot in our tradition and what we’re making an attempt to do?’ And all indicators have been that he does, in order that was optimistic.”

Throughout a current look on “The Pivot Podcast,” Williams was requested by co-host Ryan Clark about becoming a member of the Bears.

“I need to play in a single place for 20 years, and chase one man, No. 12 (Tom Brady),” Williams stated. “I would like a spot that loves ball. That is all I’ve heard about Chicago up to now, which is thrilling for me.”

Aspiring to chase an all-time nice quarterback who has received seven Tremendous Bowls is actually a lofty aim for an incoming rookie. However Poles is ok with aiming that top.

“I adore it,” Poles stated. “All of us ought to have enormous targets. We now have enormous targets right here; win a number of championships, and that is what we shoot for. You are extra intentional when you’ve these targets. You need to stay a sure manner; it’s a must to apply a sure manner so as to accomplish these. If every little thing else is in line beneath that, that will get me excited.”