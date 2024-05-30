Daily afternoon storm chances in Houston through the weekend

This Afternoon’s Forecast:

It’s a dry and heat afternoon throughout SE Texas. For many of us we’re dry via the afternoon, however a couple of storms are potential.

Whereas our flood and extreme climate danger is low, it’s not zero. Usually, after we get low threats that interprets to remoted points. Take a look at our radar beneath.

A few of us will get extra storms that may produce avenue flooding, straight line winds and hail. This stormy climate sample stays with us via Friday.

Low flood risk for us in SE Texas (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.)

Tonight’s Forecast:

Tonight will probably be principally cloudy and gentle with in a single day lows dropping to the mid-70s. Will probably be muggy and buggy. There’s a probability for showers.

Thursday’s Forecast:

Thursday will probably be humid and heat with highs within the upper-80s. There’s a 30% probability for showers and thunderstorms underneath principally cloudy skies. There’s a low risk for a robust to extreme storm.

Will probably be sizzling!

Afternoon storms are potential.

There’s a storm risk. In any other case it’s sizzling and humid. (Copyright 2024 KPRC.)

10-Day Forecast:

Lastly there isn’t any extreme warmth within the 10-day forecast. We’ll see storms via Sunday morning. Subsequent week the warmth and humidity are again.

Temperatures are a lot nearer to regular the following 10 days. (KPRC.)