News
Severe thunderstorm watch canceled for Houston-area
HOUSTON – UPDATE: The Nationwide Climate Service has canceled the Extreme Thunderstorm Watch that was in impact for a lot of the Houston-area till 6 p.m.
—————————–
Tuesday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day and Southeast Texas, together with the Houston space, might doubtlessly see rounds of storms this afternoon.
The Nationwide Climate Service has issued a Extreme Thunderstorm Look ahead to a number of counties till 6 p.m.
These counties embody Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton.
Cities included within the watch are Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bay Metropolis, Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Bryan, Caldwell, Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, School Station, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Dayton, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, Lake Jackson, League Metropolis, Liberty, Livingston, Madisonville, Mission Bend, Missouri Metropolis, Mont Belvieu, Navasota, Previous River-Winfree, Palacios, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Somerville, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas Metropolis, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar, Wharton, and Winnie.
Keep climate conscious and ensure to have a method of receiving extreme climate alerts. Obtain FOX Native in your Sensible TV to remain up-to-date on the climate the place you reside.
