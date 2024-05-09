Dallas Stars spread hockey with under-represented communities – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

When the Dallas Stars are within the postseason, Al Montoya mentioned everybody wins, particularly the group.

Montoya is the primary Cuban-American to play within the NHL and is at present the Dallas Stars Vice President of Cultural Development and Technique. Montoya is keen about rising the Stars and the sport of hockey with under-represented communities each domestically and internationally.

“We simply got here again from a visit to Mexico Metropolis and we can be going again there quickly,” Montoya mentioned. “For us, that is actually a chance to actually present what we have been doing and get our message throughout.”

That message is that hockey is a recreation for everybody. Their mission is to carry that message to youngsters who could not in any other case have had entry.

“We launched a Study to Play program. It is a six-week program for teenagers from 4 to 10 years previous in Mexico Metropolis. We began it in April and they’ll graduate from this system in Could. This can be a likelihood for them to be launched to the sport that we love a lot and provides them that likelihood to play,” Montoya mentioned.

50 children are a part of this system, in partnership with the Nationwide Hockey League.

Domestically, Montoya has labored with the Boys & Women Membership of Better Dallas to accomplice within the free Future Stars initiative, introducing hockey at faculties and services throughout the area. The Future Stars program has grown from two places in 2023 to 9 places in 2024. The packages obtain help and gear to implement weekly youth hockey packages in underserved communities.

The group added the Stanley Cup Playoffs present an enormous increase in fan engagement and group outreach. The amplified consideration and consciousness have elevated the fundraising efforts of the 50/50 raffle at dwelling video games. Fifty % of the jackpot proceeds raised profit the Dallas Stars Basis, nurturing and enriching the lives of North Texans by Youth Hockey, Neighborhood Engagement and Well being and Schooling.

The Dallas Stars are within the second spherical of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in opposition to the Colorado Avalanche.