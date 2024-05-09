Shelley Makes WNBA Preseason Debut – University of Nebraska

Nebraska All-Big Ten guard Jaz Shelley made her WNBA preseason debut with the Phoenix Mercury against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Tuesday, May 7.

Shelley, who was a three-time all-conference player for the Huskers, played 14 second-half minutes for the Mercury in an 85-59 loss. The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia recorded a pair of assists along with a rebound and a steal for the Mercury. The 29th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft also attempted one three-pointer in her debut.

No members of the Mercury played 18 minutes in their preseason debuts, as Christyn Williams (17:20) and Natasha Mack (16:03) were the only players to compete for more than 16 minutes. Starters Diana Taurasi (15:02), Natasha Cloud (14:35), Brittney Griner (14:33) and Kahleah Copper (14:06) all saw similar playing time to Shelley. Taurasi led the Mercury with 10 points on the night as the only player in double figures.

Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 18 points, while Nneka Ogwumike added 15 points.

Shelley and the Mercury continue preseason action on Friday when they play host to the Los Angeles Sparks at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. (CT).

Phoenix opens the regular season at the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, May 14 at 9 p.m. (CT) in a game televised live nationally on ESPN2.