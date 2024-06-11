News
Darren Waller announces retirement from NFL
The New York Giants launched the next assertion in regard to tight finish Darren Waller saying his retirement from the NFL:
“We’ve got nice respect for Darren as an individual and participant. We want him nothing however the most effective.”
The 31-year-old Waller completed his NFL profession with 350 receptions for 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns throughout eight seasons with the Ravens, Raiders, and Giants, who acquired him in a commerce with Las Vegas final March. After being voted a staff captain, the tight finish caught 52 passes for 552 yards and one landing throughout 12 video games in his lone season with the Giants.
Waller performed his first two seasons with the Ravens after being chosen within the sixth spherical (No. 204 total) of the 2015 NFL Draft. He then spent 5 seasons with the Raiders from 2018 to 2022.
