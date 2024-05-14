David Sanborn death: Grammy-winning multi-genre saxophonist, dead at 78

Grammy-winning saxophonist David Sanborn, who was celebrated for his many years of labor that spanned a number of genres and included collaborations with a few of music’s biggest artists, handed away Sunday, his consultant confirmed to ABC Information. He was 78.

“It’s with unhappy and heavy hearts that we convey to you the lack of internationally famend, 6 time Grammy Award-winning, saxophonist, David Sanborn,” learn a submit on Sanborn’s official Fb web page, asserting that he died “after an prolonged battle with prostate most cancers with issues.”

“Mr. Sanborn had been coping with prostate most cancers since 2018, however had been capable of preserve his regular schedule of live shows till only recently,” the submit continued. “Certainly he already had live shows scheduled into 2025.”

US saxophonist David Sanborn performs on the Stravinski Corridor stage on the forty third Montreux Jazz Competition in Montreux, Switzerland, late Thursday, July 9, 2009. AP Photograph/Keystone/Martial Trezzini

“David Sanborn was a seminal determine in modern pop and jazz music. It has been mentioned that he ‘put the saxophone again into Rock ‘n Roll,'” the submit concludes.

Sanborn, an alto saxophonist, was well-known not solely within the jazz world, however in pop, rock and R &B, as nicely. He launched his first album, “Taking Off,” in 1975, which landed within the high 20 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. He went on to win six Grammy Awards, and RIAA-certified Gold albums and one Platinum album.

Sanborn carried out and recorded with a bunch of musicians from a large number of genres, together with taking part in on David Bowie’s 1975 album “Younger Individuals”; with James Taylor on 4 albums, together with the hit single “How Candy It Is (To Be Beloved By You)”; and with Eric Clapton and Sting on the 1992 hit single “It is In all probability Me,” from the soundtrack to the film “Deadly Weapon 3.”

Different artists with whom Sanborn recorded embody The Who’s Roger Daltrey, Stevie Marvel, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Carly Simon, Billy Joel, Steely Dan, James Brown, The Rolling Stones, the Grateful Useless, the Eagles, and lots of others.