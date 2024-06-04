Did the ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Trailer Just Kill All Hope of a Spider-Man Crossover?

Venom, the Tom Hardy-led Sony antihero franchise, is likely one of the few vivid spots within the studio’s prolonged Spider-Man universe—totally on the power of Hardy simply going Sicko Mode and swinging for the fences along with his efficiency. Whether or not he’s committing to absurd bodily comedy or delivering not one however two wacky voices, nobody can accuse Hardy of mailing it in as Eddie Brock, the mild-mannered journalist who finds himself sharing a physique with the wacky, man-eating alien symbiote referred to as Venom. Audiences have responded in form, turning this siloed franchise right into a billion-dollar asset for Sony. All that was left was to lastly get Hardy’s Eddie Brock in the identical room with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, which the final movie appeared to lastly gesture at in its post-credits scene. However the trailer for Venom: The Final Dance, the third and alleged final Venom movie due out this fall, seems to be strolling that again. Let’s break it down.

There’s a second within the trailer between the movie’s antagonist, a dogged army soldier performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, and a bartender performed by Ted Lasso’s Cristo Fernández, whereby a bit of a Venom-esque symbiote will get snatched up by the military. This has a deeper which means in case you’ve been following all of those Venom post-credits sequences. On the finish of the second movie, Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock and Venom are seemingly transported into the MCU, with the creature an image of Peter Parker on a TV display after which licking it. Then, on the finish of Spider-Man: No Manner House, simply as all the multiversal shenanigans are getting reset, Eddie is kicking it alongside Fernández’s unnamed bartender, studying all concerning the MCU — he particularly mentions Thanos, Hulk, and Iron Man — earlier than expressing a want to go to New York to talk with Spider-Man. Simply as he stands up, Eddie is teleported away, seemingly again to his personal universe, forsaking a bit of the symbiote within the MCU because of this.

These post-credit sequences seemed to be teeing up a chance for the symbiote arc to lastly go down within the Holland Spider-Man sequence. On condition that No Manner House ended with Peter completely alone, his existence completely erased from the reminiscences of everybody he is aware of and loves, leaning right into a darker storyline makes loads of sense on paper. Remoted and unhappy, Peter might be extra vulnerable to the symbiote’s corruption, thus kicking off the black-suited Spidey storyline everyone knows and love.

Nevertheless, this new Venom trailer reveals Ejiofor accumulating that errant symbiote pattern in the identical precise bar, with Fernández sporting the very same clothes. Do bear in mind, Ejiofor already performs a reasonably pivotal character within the MCU—Mordo, a sorcerer within the first Physician Unusual movie who, within the comics, goes on to grow to be certainly one of his largest antagonists. So if Ejiofor is interacting with the bartender, is that this a multiversal variant scenario or is the MCU-Sony plot continuity liason asleep on the wheel?

The most important implication right here is that Sony has determined to again out on their plans to play ball with the MCU. Bear in mind, Sony’s bizarre method to their set of Spider-Man properties places them able the place they’re higher off servicing characters who aren’t the pleasant neighborhood wall-crawler.

All informed, this one shot poses loads of questions on the way forward for Holland’s Spider-Man. Primarily, that this concept of the upcoming fourth movie lastly incorporating certainly one of Spidey’s largest arcs—and most notorious villains—will show to be one massive pump-fake. Or possibly Kevin Feige and co. simply need to deal with Venom themselves and can confine Hardy’s misadventures to its personal universe? We might have to attend till Venom: The Final Dance’s October 25 launch to search out out.

The excellent news is that no matter any cross-franchise connections, this new movie appears like an appropriately wild time. The trailer ends with Venom taking on a horse (!) which then takes off like a Ferrari (!!) and jumps off a cliff with Eddie clinging on for expensive life. Venom, weird and superior to the very finish.