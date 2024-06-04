The Last Dance’ trailer teases ‘No Way Home’ connection

Venom is returning to theaters to offer extra carnage and extra MCU confusion.

Sony has debuted the trailer for “Venom: The Final Dance,” the third and remaining movie in its trilogy centered on the Spider-Man character. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, a journalist who hosts an alien symbiote.

The trailer begins with Eddie reworking into Venom to tackle a gaggle of villains, and it leans into the comedy of the unique two movies as Eddie and the symbiote awkwardly attempt to say, “We’re Venom.”

The remainder of the footage depicts Eddie and Venom on the run as fugitives, and Sony’s official plot synopsis teases, “Hunted by each of their worlds and with the online closing in, the duo are compelled right into a devastating choice that may carry the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s final dance.”

The trailer additionally reveals that extra symbiotes will likely be coming to Earth, with Venom warning, “My house has discovered us.” The doable loss of life of Eddie and/or Venom is hinted at, because the movie’s tagline is “until loss of life do they half,” and Eddie says, “We might not make it out of this alive, buddy.”

Watch the ‘Venom: The Final Dance’ trailer

Is ‘Venom: The Final Dance’ an MCU movie? New trailer sparks confusion

However one second within the trailer left some Marvel followers confused: Cristo Fernández is briefly seen in a bar with a chunk of alien symbiote on the counter, which a personality performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor captures.

This seems to be the follow-up to the credit scene from “Spider-Man: No Approach Dwelling,” which, like all Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, takes place in a distinct universe than Sony’s “Venom” collection. Within the credit scene, Hardy’s Eddie Brock chats with Fernández’s character in a bar, and when Eddie is transported again to his universe — the world of the “Venom” franchise — a chunk of the symbiote is left behind within the MCU.

The scene seemingly units up a storyline for the subsequent “Spider-Man” movie involving Tom Holland’s Peter Parker encountering the Venom symbiote in his world.

Followers had been confused, then, by the “Final Dance” trailer suggesting that the bar is within the “Venom” universe, not the MCU, when “No Approach Dwelling” implied the alternative.

“One other Sony Marvel film that does not make any sense as a result of how is that this doable,” one X submit mentioned.

Tom Hardyis bringing the enjoyable for ‘Venom 2’ after digesting unhealthy critiques: ‘I similar to to know’

Ryan Broderick, creator of the “Rubbish Day” publication, prompt, “Both Sony spoiled the ending of ‘Venom 3’ and Chiwetel Ejiofor leads to the MCU or they simply fully forgot (concerning the ‘No Approach Dwelling’ credit scene).”

‘Venom: The Final Dance‘ solid and launch date

“Venom: The Final Dance” stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.

Ejiofor and Ifans are each coming into the “Venom” franchise after beforehand taking part in totally different Marvel characters on display screen, as the previous starred as Mordo in “Physician Unusual,” whereas the latter performed the Lizard in Sony’s “The Wonderful Spider-Man.”

“Venom: The Final Dance” hits theaters on Oct. 25.