Connect with us

News

Disneyland employee dies after falling from golf cart at park

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

Disneyland employee dies after falling from golf cart at park
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

ABOUT IT. YEAH. DISNEYLAND EMPLOYEE DIED AFTER SHE FELL FROM A MOVING GOLF CART IN THE BACKSTAGE AREA. THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA THEME PARK. THIS HAPPENED FRIDAY. THE DETAILS ARE JUST BEING RELEASED TODAY AND I’M. POLICE SAY THAT THEY RESPONDED TO THE DISNEYLAND RESORT AFTER A WOMAN FELL FROM A MOVING GOLF CART, THEN HIT

Disneyland worker dies after falling from transferring golf cart in theme park backstage

A Disneyland worker died after she fell from a transferring golf cart within the backstage space of the Southern California theme park, authorities stated Saturday.Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock stated authorities responded to the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday morning after a lady fell from a transferring golf cart and struck her head.She was taken to the hospital and died on Friday of her accidents, McClintock stated in an announcement.Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, expressed his condolences and stated the corporate was centered on supporting her household and coworkers.“We’re heartbroken,” Potrock stated in an announcement.The dying was reported earlier Saturday by the Orange County Register.See extra protection of prime California tales right here | Obtain our app.

ANAHEIM, Calif. —

A Disneyland worker died after she fell from a transferring golf cart within the backstage space of the Southern California theme park, authorities stated Saturday.

Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock stated authorities responded to the Disneyland Resort on Wednesday morning after a lady fell from a transferring golf cart and struck her head.

She was taken to the hospital and died on Friday of her accidents, McClintock stated in an announcement.

Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, expressed his condolences and stated the corporate was centered on supporting her household and coworkers.

“We’re heartbroken,” Potrock stated in an announcement.

The dying was reported earlier Saturday by the Orange County Register.

See extra protection of prime California tales right here | Obtain our app.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending