Dolly Parton and family to tape show at Knoxville’s Bijou Theatre for new album

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Dolly Parton and her household will likely be in Knoxville subsequent week to tape a present as a part of her newest album: Dolly Parton & Household: Smoky Mountain DNA – Household, Religion & Fables.

Dolly introduced the album, slated for Nov. 15, at Dollywood Friday as she helped unveil The Dolly Parton Expertise. The album will embrace a number of of her relations and deal with each side of her household: the Partons and the Owens.

“I can’t imagine that it has been 60 years this month since I graduated from Sevier County Excessive College and moved to Nashville to pursue my desires,” Dolly stated. “My Uncle Invoice Owens was by my facet for a few years serving to me develop my music. I owe a lot to him and all of the relations previous and current who’ve impressed me alongside this journey. I’m honored to highlight our households’ musical legacy that’s my Smoky Mountain DNA.”

The present taping is deliberate for Tuesday, Could 28 and the next Wednesday and Thursday. It’ll be used as a part of a docuseries specializing in the household’s historic transfer from the UK to East Tennessee. The general public is invited to come back totally free, however spots are presently stuffed. Nonetheless, there’s a waitlist for anybody who desires to attempt to snag a spot.

The occasion itself will begin at 4:30 p.m. all three days and undergo 8 p.m.

