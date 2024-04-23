Donovan Mitchell scores 23 as Cavaliers power to 96-86 win over Magic and 2-0 lead in series

CLEVELAND (AP) — By means of two video games, the Cavaliers have been powerful guys in these playoffs.

This 12 months, they’re the bullies.

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 factors, Jarrett Allen had 20 rebounds and Cleveland outlasted the Orlando Magic 96-86 on Monday night time in a second straight slugfest to take a 2-0 lead of their first-round Jap Convention collection.

It’s been a powerful opening for the Cavs, who spent the common season ready for an opportunity to redeem themselves following final 12 months’s first-round exit towards the New York Knicks, who punished Cleveland in 5 video games.

The Cavs have been labeled gentle, particularly Allen, who was criticized for saying “the lights have been too vibrant.” They’ve flipped the script to this point.

“It’s very satisfying,” Allen stated. “It exhibits that we’ve grown not solely as a workforce however as people. We’re not folding below stress. We do have our moments, however as an entire I really feel like we’ve taken an enormous step.”

Mitchell set the tone because the Cavs led from begin to end, simply as they did in Recreation 1.

Evan Mobley added 17 factors and Allen scored 16 — with 9 offensive rebounds — for Cleveland. He’s the third participant in workforce historical past to get 20 rebounds in a playoff recreation, becoming a member of Kevin Love (21) and Brad Daugherty (20).

“It means so much,” Allen stated. “It’s good firm.”

Paolo Banchero scored 21 factors and Franz Wagner 18 for the Magic, who’ve solely come again to win one playoff collection in 13 tries when dropping the collection opener. They’re now in an excellent deeper gap.

As was the case in Recreation 1, the Magic couldn’t discover their taking pictures contact. They shot 36% from the ground, together with 9 of 35 on 3-pointers.

“We’ve acquired to make photographs, that’s the secret,” stated Banchero, who was 9 of 20. “It’s irritating for everyone once you preserve taking pictures and it’s not entering into. The best way these two video games have gone, I don’t suppose anybody thinks it will proceed after we come house.”

Recreation 3 of the best-of-seven collection is Thursday in Orlando, and Allen is anticipating one other bodily battle.

“First one to 85,” the 6-foot-11 Allen predicted. “lt’s been a defensive-minded collection and let’s preserve it that approach.”

Magic guard Jalen Suggs went down with a sprained left knee within the first quarter. He collapsed to the ground after making contact with Mitchell and instantly grabbed his leg in ache. After being helped up, an emotional Suggs couldn’t put any weight on his leg as he was carried to the locker room.

Nonetheless, the previous highschool soccer star returned after halftime with a sleeve on his leg. He completed with 9 factors and sparked a rally within the fourth quarter because the Magic scored 13 straight to tug inside 87-78.

Mitchell, although, checked again in and scored two fast baskets to revive order for the Cavs.

“We did some good issues,” Mitchell stated. “I’m not mad on the approach we performed, however we will be higher.”

‘Suggs’ damage appeared to shake his teammates. The Magic have been solely 14-13 when he went out, however the Cavs closed the opening quarter with a 19-5 flurry to open a 12-point lead.

“It takes the wind out of your workforce when our head of the snake on protection goes down,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley stated. “He was in fairly a little bit of ache when he returned, so we’ll consider him after we get again house.”

Suggs didn’t appear to be in any ache following the sport, and was assured he’d be good to go in Recreation 3.

“I’m good,” he stated. “I used to be capable of end. It is going to be cool to get again house and get remedy for a few days. We play Thursday at 7 p.m. and I’ll be prepared.”

Garland’s layup with 9:09 left gave the Cavs a 22-point lead, permitting their towel-waving followers to let off some steam and have fun Cleveland getting a second postseason win for the primary time since 2018.

Allen is aware of getting a 3rd win received’t be straightforward.

“We all know after we go to their place, they’re going to be a very totally different workforce,” he stated. “They’re going to have their house crowd behind them. They don’t need it to get to 3-0. They’re simply going to attempt to come at us like we’ve been doing to them.”

UP NEXT

Orlando hosts its first playoff recreation since April 21, 2019. It is going to be Cleveland’s first postseason go to there because the 2009 convention finals.

