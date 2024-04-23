Connect with us

Cavaliers vs Magic score, highlights, Cavs win Game 2 in NBA playoffs

12 hours ago

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers drew first blood of their best-of-seven NBA playoff sequence with the Orlando Magic.

Then the Cavs offered an encore Monday night time by defeating the Magic 96-86 in Sport 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland has a 2-0 sequence lead, with the first-round Jap Convention matchup shifting to Orlando for Sport 3 on Thursday night time.

After the Cavs prevailed 97-83 on Saturday in Sport 1, Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero informed reporters Orlando shot simply 32.6% from the sector (28 of 86), 21.6% from 3-point vary (8 of 37) and 63.3% from the free-throw line (19 of 30) “and it nonetheless wasn’t ever over till the final two minutes.”

