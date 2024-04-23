Cavaliers vs Magic score, highlights, Cavs win Game 2 in NBA playoffs

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers drew first blood of their best-of-seven NBA playoff sequence with the Orlando Magic.

Then the Cavs offered an encore Monday night time by defeating the Magic 96-86 in Sport 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland has a 2-0 sequence lead, with the first-round Jap Convention matchup shifting to Orlando for Sport 3 on Thursday night time.

After the Cavs prevailed 97-83 on Saturday in Sport 1, Magic All-Star Paolo Banchero informed reporters Orlando shot simply 32.6% from the sector (28 of 86), 21.6% from 3-point vary (8 of 37) and 63.3% from the free-throw line (19 of 30) “and it nonetheless wasn’t ever over till the final two minutes.”

Banchero is correct in regards to the Magic underachieving, however the Cavs did not have their finest outing, both. For instance, they shot 26.7% on 3-pointers (8 of 30) and missed 18 in a row.

Everybody knew whichever staff adjusted higher would have the higher hand in Sport 2. The Cavs did their half. They completed 34-of-82 taking pictures (41.5%) from the sector (12 of 39 on 3-pointers). By comparability, the Magic have been 29-of-80 taking pictures (36.3%) from the sector (9 of 35 on 3s).

The Cavs claimed one other wire-to-wire victory. They have not trailed within the sequence but.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell had a game-high 23 factors, eight rebounds and 4 assists for the Cavs. Ahead Evan Mobley had 17 factors and 7 rebounds. Middle Jarrett Allen posted 16 factors and a game-high 20 rebounds.

Banchero led the Magic with 21 factors, adopted by ahead Franz Wagner’s 18 factors.

Tipoff occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Monday. Listed below are our updates as they unfolded all through the sport.

Under is a few details about the fourth quarter.

Moritz Wagner fouls out, sending Cavs followers right into a celebration

Magic middle Moritz Wagner is not precisely fashionable amongst Cavs followers. When he fouled out with 2:55 remaining, the Cleveland crowd erupted with among the loudest cheering of Sport 2.

For the file, the foul was drawn by Cavs level guard Darius Garland.

Fan leaves court docket after Darius Garland, Moritz Wagner spill onto the sideline

A fan who sat courtside walked off the ground with medical personnel after Garland and Moritz Wagner spilled onto the sideline whereas pursuing a unfastened ball with about 5 minutes left within the fourth quarter. Garland was shaken up throughout the play, however he remained within the recreation.

The Magic have been within the midst of a rally and lower the Cavs’ result in 87-78. After the Magic lower their deficit to 9 factors, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell scored twice to push Cleveland’s result in 91-78.

Cavs enhance result in 87-65 early within the fourth quarter

Level guard Darius Garland scored 5 of the Cavs’ first seven factors of the fourth quarter. And Cleveland outscored Orlando 7-0 to start the ultimate quarter.

With 9:09 left to play, the Cavs had a 87-65 lead. As of this replace, the 22-point lead was Cleveland’s largest benefit of Sport 2 and Garland had reached 15 factors. He completed with the identical quantity.

Under is a few details about the third quarter.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lead the Orlando Magic 80-65 on the finish of the third quarter

Garland made consecutive 3-pointers on consecutive possessions within the closing 1:09 of the third quarter.

These photographs helped the Cavs lead the Magic 80-65 on the finish of the third quarter.

By way of three quarters, Garland had 10 factors. The Cavs have been led by guard Donovan Mitchell (19 factors, eight rebounds and three assists), middle Jarrett Allen (15 factors and 14 rebounds) and ahead Evan Mobley (15 factors seven rebounds).

Franz Wagner and Banchero paced the Magic with 17 and 15 factors, respectively.

Cavs lead Magic 74-60 with 1:12 remaining within the third quarter

At this juncture, the Cavs and Magic have every scored 16 factors within the third quarter.

The Cavs will not complain about it, both. They lead 74-60 with 1:12 left within the third quarter.

Cavs have 17-point lead vs. Magic with 5:36 left within the third quarter

At this checkpoint, the Cavs had their largest lead of Sport 2 when Allen made a layup on an help from Mobley with 8:06 left within the third quarter. The Magic trailed 71-54 throughout a Cavs timeout with 5:36 remaining.

Cavs lead Magic 67-49 with 8:37 left within the third quarter

Mobley went scoreless within the second half of Sport 1. He refused to do the identical within the second half of Sport 2.

Mobley scored eight of the Cavs’ first 9 factors of the third quarter, permitting them to go forward 67-49 and compel the Magic to name timeout with 8:37 remaining within the third quarter. Mobley’s dunk on an help from Garland put the Cavs forward by the 18-point margin.

Jalen Suggs returns from knee damage for Orlando Magic

Magic beginning guard Jalen Suggs returned to the sport to start the second half. He suffered a strained left knee within the first quarter, the Magic introduced, and needed to be helped off the court docket with 4:02 remaining within the opening quarter.

Under is a few details about the second quarter.

Cavaliers up over Orlando Magic 58-44 at halftime of Sport 2

Mitchell has the Cavaliers up 55-48 on the break.

He has a game-high 19 factors to go together with seven rebounds and three assists. Allen has eight factors and 7 rebounds and his on his technique to a double-double.

The Cavs are taking pictures 50 % from the ground and 42.1 % from 3-point vary. For the Magic, in the meantime, it has been fairly ugly on offense. Orlando is taking pictures simply 37.5 % from the ground and 26.3 % from 3-point vary, which is not gonna lower it.

Franz Wagner has a team-high 17 factors, however Banchero has been actually quiet tonight, with simply six factors, one rebound and two assists halfway by this one.

Jalen Suggs damage replace: He is questionable to return with a left knee sprain

The Magic introduced Suggs is questionable to return with a strained left knee.

Suggs left the sport earlier after falling to the ground and grabbing for that knee. He needed to be helped to the Magic bench after which the locker room.

For staff actually struggling to search out any offense in any respect, that’d be a reasonably sizable setback.

The Cavaliers are at the moment holding onto a 53-42 lead with two minutes to go within the first half.

Isaac Okoro has eight factors, Cavs extending comfy lead over Magic in Sport 2

Isaac Okoro is having a very strong night time for the Cavs off the bench and now has eight factors, together with a layup he simply hit in transition to increase Cleveland’s result in 46-31 with 6:29 left within the second quarter.

Garland was pumped as Okoro walked off the ground after the layup.

Donovan Mitchell has a game-high 16 factors, Cavaliers lead Magic by double digits

Mitchell is having himself a recreation.

With 7:37 nonetheless left within the second quarter, Mitchell has a game-high 16 factors to go together with seven rebounds and two assists.

Two possessions in the past, he dribbled by site visitors and located Max Strus, who made the additional cross to get it to Isaac Okoro within the nook, as he hit a 3 because the shot clocked expired.

Then, Mobley was capable of get Moritz Wagner airborne with a pump-fake and full a three-point play after being fouled, placing the Cavs up 41-30.

Under is a few details about the primary quarter.

Cavaliers lead Magic 30-18 on the finish of the primary quarter

The Cavs caught fireplace to finish the primary quarter and head into the second quarter with a 30-18 lead.

Caris LeVert led the late cost, scoring eight factors inside the closing couple minutes of the quarter.

All 30 Cavs factors in that quarter have been scored by Mitchell (14), Allen (eight) and LeVert (eight).

Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen have all 20 of the Cavaliers factors towards the Magic in Sport 2

One other be aware: Sport 2 hasn’t gotten as chippy as Sport 1 but (although, that is perhaps just because Moritz Wagner hasn’t checked into the sport but), however Mitchell seemed lower than happy heading right into a late timeout and seemed to be telling the refs that he was shouldered in some unspecified time in the future, pleading his case and pointing to the Magic bench as Orlando walked again for the timeout.

The Cavs are holding a 20-13 lead late within the first quarter, and it has been all Mitchell and JAllen.

Mitchell has been large on this one, scoring 14 factors to go together with 5 rebounds and two assists. Allen has six factors and three bounds up to now, and the 2 simply linked on an alley-oop.

The Cavs wanted Mitchell’s finest for this playoff run. They’re getting it thus far.

Jalen Suggs damage forces his exit as he is helped off ground in Sport 2

Suggs is being helped to the locker room after taking place with an obvious left knee damage within the first quarter of Sport 2 towards the Cavaliers.

Suggs went down and appeared to seize for his left knee upon falling to the ground. He was down for a number of minutes earlier than being helped to the bench by staff trainers.

The Cavs lead 16-13 with 4:02 left within the first quarter. Mitchell has 12 factors and 4 rebounds.

Cavaliers, Magic tied in first quarter of Sport 2

The Magic offense has seemed terrible thus far — however so, too, have the Cavs. Regardless of Orlando nonetheless being 0-for-5 from 3-point vary, the Magic and Cavs are tied 10-10 with just a little greater than 5 minutes left within the first quarter.

That was one of many hidden storylines from Sport 1, that whereas the Cavs received, it was as a lot as a result of the Magic merely performed so poorly, than any indication that Cleveland performed to their degree.

Cavs Magic Sport 2 rating replace: Cleveland leads 9-6 after Orlando begins 0-for-5 from 3-point vary

The Magic, once more, can not appear to purchase a 3-pointer. And but, once more, the Cavs have not been capable of take full benefit of Orlando’s taking pictures woes.

The Cavs lead 9-6 with 6:30 left within the first quarter in a recreation that’s turning right into a possession-by-possession defensive grind on either side of the ground. There have been some jokes about how the primary one to 85 will win video games on this sequence, and that positive appears like Sport 2 will comply with that development, to a level.

Donovan Mitchell will get Sport 2 began with a 3-pointer; Magic open chilly once more

Sport 2 has began with the same tone as Sport 1. The Magic, after a dreadful taking pictures efficiency Saturday, have already missed 4 3-pointers, and Mitchell drilled his first 3-point try of the night time (as he did in Sport 1).

Mitchell was then fouled and made each free throws.

It is at the moment Mitchell 5, Orlando Magic 0.

Below is some pregame information.

Cavs vs. Magic predictions

We both had the Cavs (48-34 in the regular season) winning Game 1. We both have them taking a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 versus the Magic (47-35). To see why, and who we pick for the series, click here.

What channel are the Cleveland Cavaliers on in Game 2 vs. Orlando Magic?

The game is being televised nationally by NBA TV and locally by Bally Sports Ohio. It’s being broadcast on the radio via WTAM (1100-AM), WMMS (100.7-FM) and WNZN (89.1-FM).

What is the injury report for Game 2 of Cleveland Cavs vs Orlando Magic?

Injured Cavs players who were inactive in Game 1 and have also been ruled out for Game 2 are backup forward Dean Wade (sprained knee) and reserve point guards Craig Porter Jr. (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle). Wade has missed the past 20 games. Undrafted rookie Porter suffered a sprained ankle in the April 14 regular-season finale. Jerome underwent surgery and missed virtually the entire season.

The Magic didn’t list any players on their injury report.

Cavs vs. Magic this season: Teams split their 2023-24 regular-season series

Before the Cavaliers won Game 1, the Cavs and Magic played each other four times during the 2023-24 regular season. Each team won twice, including once on the other team’s home court. Here’s a look at those games:

Magic 116, Cavs 109; Feb. 22, in Cleveland Notable: Mo Wagner’s 22 points and seven rebounds led the Magic to a win. Max Strus (18 points and six assists) and Jarrett Allen (18 points and 10 rebounds) led the Cavs, who were without Donovan Mitchell (illness).

Cavs 129, Magic 99; Jan. 22, in Orlando Notable: Sam Merrill scored 26 points, 20 in the first half, to lead the Cavs to their eighth consecutive win. Donovan Mitchell added 25 points and 13 assists, and Jarrett Allen had a 12th straight double-double (14 points and 11 rebounds). Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 18 points and six assists.

Magic 104, Cavs 94; Dec. 11, in Orlando Notable: Despite 36 points by Darius Garland and 22 by Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs lost. Paolo Banchero scored 20 points to lead the Magic, and Franz Wagner added 19. The Cavs were without Evan Mobley (knee), and foul trouble for Jarrett Allen created problems in the second half.

Cavs 110, Magic 101; Dec. 6, in Cleveland Notable: Donovan Mitchell (35 points, seven rebounds, six assists) and Darius Garland (26 points, nine assists) led the way for the Cavs. Max Strus (17 points, five rebounds, six assists) and Evan Mobley (16 points and five rebounds) also came up big. Paolo Banchero went for 42 points to go with six rebounds and nine assists for Orlando. The Magic shot just 2 for 23 on 3-pointers.



The Cavs are 65-61 against the Magic in the regular season. Cleveland is 39-23 at home.

In the playoffs, the Cavs are 3-4 against the Magic. The Cavs suffered a 4-2 series loss to the Magic in the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavs earned their third all-time postseason win over the Magic Saturday in Game 1.

Looking back at Cavs’ 97-83 win over Magic in Game 1

Here is our coverage from Game 1:

Cavs vs Magic NBA playoffs schedule

Game 1: Cavs 97, Magic 83

Cavs 97, Magic 83 Game 2: Magic vs. Cavs — 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, in Cleveland, NBA TV

Magic vs. Cavs — 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, in Cleveland, NBA TV Game 3: Cavs vs. Magic — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, in Orlando, NBA TV

Cavs vs. Magic — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, in Orlando, NBA TV Game 4: Cavs vs. Magic — 1 p.m. Saturday, April, 27, in Orlando, TNT

Cavs vs. Magic — 1 p.m. Saturday, April, 27, in Orlando, TNT Game 5: Magic vs. Cavs — Tuesday, April 30, in Cleveland (if necessary)

Magic vs. Cavs — Tuesday, April 30, in Cleveland (if necessary) Game 6: Cavs vs. Magic — Friday, May 3, in Orlando (if necessary)

Cavs vs. Magic — Friday, May 3, in Orlando (if necessary) Game 7: Magic vs. Cavs — Sunday, May 5, in Cleveland (if necessary)

NBA playoff bracket: Eastern Conference first round

(1) Boston Celtics lead series 1-0 vs. (8) Miami Heat

(2) New Knicks lead series 1-0 vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

(3) Milwaukee Bucks lead series 1-0 vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers lead series 1-0 vs. (5) Orlando Magic

The winner of the Cavs-Magic series advances to the Eastern Conference semifinals to play whichever team prevails between the top-seeded Boston Celtics (64-18 in the regular season) and eighth-seeded Miami Heat (46-36). The No. 8 spot was determined by the Heat emerging from the NBA Play-In Tournament.

