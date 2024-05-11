Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud — the biggest beef in recent rap history — explained

AP — In one of many greatest beefs in current hip-hop historical past, Drake and Kendrick Lamar are feuding — to the purpose that police have been requested about their feud after a safety guard was shot exterior Drake’s Toronto mansion on Tuesday. Nevertheless it wasn’t at all times this manner.

Over a decade in the past, the pair collaborated on a couple of songs: On Drake’s 2011 monitor “Buried Alive Interlude,” on Lamar’s 2012 launch “Poetic Justice,” and on A$AP Rocky’s “(Expletive) ‘ Issues” that very same 12 months.

That didn’t final very lengthy. In 2013, Pulitzer Prize winner Lamar was featured on Massive Sean’s “Management,” during which he known as out a slew of latest rappers together with Drake, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, Massive Ok.R.I.T., Wale, and even Massive Sean amongst them.

“I acquired love for you all, however I’m attempting to homicide you,” he rapped. “Making an attempt to ensure your core followers by no means heard of you.”

Drake responded in a Billboard cowl story, saying “I do know good and nicely that Kendrick’s not murdering me, in any respect, in any platform.” Shortly afterward, on the 2013 BET Hip-Hop Awards, Lamar took one other jab at Drake.

Over the following few years, the rappers launched disses at one another with much less frequency. Drake had different beefs with different performers, like Meek Mill in 2015, and most infamously Pusha T in 2018, the place the latter rapper dropped “The Story of Adidon,” revealing Drake is a father.

In October 2023, J. Cole maybe unintentionally reignited the meat on “First Particular person Shooter” with Drake. He rapped “Love once they argue the toughest MC / Is it Ok-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?” referencing Lamar and Drake’s start identify, Aubrey Graham. “We the large three like we began a league / however proper now, I really feel like Muhammad Ali.”

Which brings us to the present second. Right here’s a timeline of the developments in current weeks — it ought to be famous that diss tracks between rappers typically embrace exaggerated truths and unsubstantiated rumors for dramatic impact, and that police haven’t mentioned the feud led to Tuesday’s capturing.

March 22: Lamar disses Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That”

“The massive three,” Lamar raps, referencing J. Cole’s boast. “It’s simply huge me.”

He references Drake’s 2023 album “For All of the Canine,” and in addition compares himself to Prince and Drake to Michael Jackson: “Prince outlived Mike Jack.”

J. Cole quickly releases a response, “7 Minute Drill,” however rapidly apologizes for it onstage at his Dreamville Competition in Raleigh, N.C.

April 13: Drake’s “Push Ups” leaks

Drake’s response is leaked and later premiered by DJ Akademiks. “You ain’t in no Massive Three, SZA acquired you wiped down, Travis acquired you wiped down, Savage acquired you wiped down,” he raps about Lamar.

It additionally assumed Drake takes intention at Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and The Weeknd — Ross releases a response track shortly afterward.

April 24: Drake responds with a second, AI-assisted diss monitor, “Taylor Made Freestyle”

Drake’s second diss monitor used synthetic intelligence expertise to incorporate verses from Tupac and Snoop Dogg, two of Lamar’s influences. In his personal verse, Drake accuses Lamar of delaying his response monitor due to the approaching launch of Taylor Swift ‘s “The Tortured Poets Division.” (Lamar collaborated with Swift on “Dangerous Blood.”)

Tupac’s property threatened to sue Drake in response, so he eliminated the music from his social channels.

Snoop Dogg responded to the information in a video on Instagram. “They did what? When? How? Are you certain?” he mentioned. “I’m going again to mattress. Good evening.”

April 30: Lamar hits again with a virtually six-and-a-half-minute monitor, “Euphoria”

That is the place it will get extra difficult. Lamar’s “Euphoria” hits like an opus, unleashing a slew of allegations in opposition to Drake. He comes after Drake’s abilities as a rapper, use of AI, look, racial identification, and parenting.

“I acquired a son to boost, however I can see you realize nothin’ ‘bout that,” Lamar raps.

The title is a reference to the HBO sequence “Euphoria,” of which Drake is an government producer.

Lamar teases that he’ll go “back-to-back” along with his tracks.

Could 3: Lamar drops a follow-up, “6:16 in LA”

In Lamar’s subsequent diss, titled after a time and placement like Drake is wont to do, Lamar targets the corporate Drizzy retains. “Have you ever ever thought that OVO was working for me? / Faux bully, I hate bullies,” he raps, referencing Drake’s file label. “You should be a horrible particular person / Everybody inside your crew is whispering that you just deserve it.”

In accordance with Billboard, the music was produced by Sounwave and Jack Antonoff — the latter notably Swift’s longtime producer. It additionally samples Al Inexperienced’s “What a Great Factor Love Is,” on which certainly one of Drake’s family performed guitar.

Could 3: Drake launches “Household Issues”

Drake hits again with a music video and a virtually eight-minute response, during which he alleges abuse and infidelity in Lamar’s relationship along with his fiancee.

Could 4: Lamar responds with “Meet the Grahams”

Nearly instantly afterward, Lamar releases “Meet the Grahams,” which begins with the rapper addressing Drake’s son: “I’m sorry that man is your father.” Lamar additionally addresses Drake’s dad and mom, and “a child woman,” alleging that Drake has a secret daughter.

He additionally labels Drake a “predator,” with out elaborating.

Could 4: Lower than 24 hours later, Lamar drops “Not Like Us”

Hours later, Lamar doubles down, releasing “Not Like Us,” produced by DJ Mustard.

“Say, Drake, I hear you want ‘em younger / You higher not ever go to cell block one,” Lamar raps.

Could 5: Drake softens his blows on “The Coronary heart Half 6″

Referencing Lamar’s “The Coronary heart” sequence, Drake drops “The Coronary heart Half 6″ in response. Within the music, which samples Aretha Franklin’s “Show It,” Drake challenges Lamar’s allegations, doubles down on his personal in opposition to him, and says that he doesn’t have a secret daughter.

He sounds notably torpid on the music — probably taking a last bow with verses like, “You understand, at the least your followers are gettin’ some raps out of you / I’m comfortable I may inspire you.”

