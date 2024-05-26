Connect with us

News

Eli Lilly commits $5.3B to more Zepbound, Mounjaro production

Published

28 mins ago

on

By

Eli Lilly commits $5.3B to more Zepbound, Mounjaro production
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Two Eli Lilly manufacturing crops in Indiana are getting a $5.3 billion increase to extend manufacturing of Zepbound and Mounjaro, the corporate stated Might 24. 

The funding “represents the only largest funding in artificial medication [active pharmaceutical ingredient] manufacturing in U.S. historical past,” Eli Lilly’s chair and CEO David Ricks stated in a information launch. 

Leaders of the manufacturing websites in Lebanon, Ind., will rent 200 full-time staff to assist improve manufacturing. Mounjaro is permitted for Sort 2 diabetes and Zepbound is indicated for continual weight administration. Eli Lilly can be eyeing a Zepbound label growth after discovering constructive ends in a sleep apnea trial. 

The announcement raises the corporate’s whole funding within the Lebanon web site from $3.7 billion to $9 billion. 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending