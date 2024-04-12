Former NBA guard Ben McLemore was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday and jailed in Oregon, the place he faces intercourse crime fees stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted a girl in 2021 when he was taking part in for the Portland Path Blazers.

McLemore, 31, hasn’t performed within the NBA since 2022, and he was in current days taking part in professionally in Spain. He was arrested at Portland Worldwide Airport on an impressive felony warrant for one cost of first-degree rape, one cost of first-degree illegal sexual penetration and two fees of second-degree sexual abuse, in response to police from Lake Oswego, Oregon.

In a press release Thursday, McLemore denied the allegations, saying, “The reality will come to gentle. I’m assured we are going to prevail and my identify will probably be cleared.”

The fees stem from a report of sexual assault in Lake Oswego on Oct. 3, 2021, when McLemore was taking part in for the Path Blazers. Police started investigating, and McLemore was recognized as a suspect.

After taking part in for the Path Blazers, McLemore started competing abroad for skilled groups in China, Greece and Spain, the place he final performed with the Spanish workforce Rio Breogan on Saturday towards Palencia.

Lake Oswego Police stated McLemore’s departure from Oregon through the investigation led to delays, although detectives continued to collect proof.

In February, a Clackamas County grand jury heard proof within the case, together with testimony from the lady who stated McLemore assaulted her, and issued an indictment towards McLemore in addition to an arrest warrant, police stated.

“We applaud the braveness of the survivor to come back ahead and put herself by this arduous course of, and we are going to proceed to help her in any approach we will,” the police added.

McLemore stated he and his attorneys “cooperated totally with the investigation” and that he was not given the chance to testify earlier than the grand jury.

McLemore was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Middle at 12:58 p.m. PT Tuesday earlier than being moved to Clackamas County Jail, in response to a spokesperson for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Workplace.

McLemore was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Clackamas County Circuit Court docket.

By Wednesday night, jail logs confirmed that McLemore had been launched. His bail was set at $500,000, with McLemore being required to submit $50,000.

His subsequent courtroom listening to is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT on July 1 in Oregon.

McLemore was the seventh choose within the 2013 draft out of Kansas and performed for 5 groups throughout 9 NBA seasons.